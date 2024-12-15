Eigen Values

November 2024

UK Industrial Electricity Prices Highest in Europe
New data from the Government shows the UK has the highest industrial electricity prices in Europe.
  
David Turver
39
COP29 Flops as Starmer Makes UK Cop for the Lot
As COP29 ends in a weaker deal than planned, the Government commits the UK to a damaging 81% emissions cut by 2035
  
David Turver
23
Where are the Quick Renewables?
Lapsed planning permissions and terminated CfDs mean renewables are not quick to deploy
  
David Turver
29
Time for Think Tanks to Think Again
Free market think tanks need to challenge the Net Zero orthodoxy.
  
David Turver
37
Fintan Slye Outfoxes Mad Miliband on Clean Power by 2030
Net Zero Grid by 2030 only achievable if Miliband believes six impossible things before breakfast.
  
David Turver
25
CCC Demands Uneconomic DEEP Cuts to Emissions
The Climate Change Committee is demanding we cut 81% of emissions by 2035, just as new figures show insulation payback times in centuries.
  
David Turver
34

October 2024

