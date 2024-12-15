Subscribe
How Suppliers Deliver "Green" Power When Wind Runs out of Puff
Prices soar and wind power fails to deliver, so how can suppliers claim to provide 100% green electricity?
Dec 15
•
David Turver
Subsidies Galore!
Government subsidy transparency database shows at least £328 billion of active schemes for Net Zero and energy related subsidies.
Dec 8
•
David Turver
Consumers Set to be Reamed by REMA?
Proposals for zonal pricing set to send bills even higher
Dec 1
•
David Turver
November 2024
UK Industrial Electricity Prices Highest in Europe
New data from the Government shows the UK has the highest industrial electricity prices in Europe.
Nov 29
•
David Turver
COP29 Flops as Starmer Makes UK Cop for the Lot
As COP29 ends in a weaker deal than planned, the Government commits the UK to a damaging 81% emissions cut by 2035
Nov 24
•
David Turver
Where are the Quick Renewables?
Lapsed planning permissions and terminated CfDs mean renewables are not quick to deploy
Nov 17
•
David Turver
Time for Think Tanks to Think Again
Free market think tanks need to challenge the Net Zero orthodoxy.
Nov 10
•
David Turver
Fintan Slye Outfoxes Mad Miliband on Clean Power by 2030
Net Zero Grid by 2030 only achievable if Miliband believes six impossible things before breakfast.
Nov 6
•
David Turver
CCC Demands Uneconomic DEEP Cuts to Emissions
The Climate Change Committee is demanding we cut 81% of emissions by 2035, just as new figures show insulation payback times in centuries.
Nov 3
•
David Turver
October 2024
Budget 2024 Impact on Energy
Some good news in Budget 2024, but sadly mostly bad news on energy.
Oct 31
•
David Turver
Busting the Fossil Fuel Subsidy Myth
The claims of massive UK subsidies for fossil fuels are disingenuous nonsense.
Oct 27
•
David Turver
The Chocolate Teapot Fallacy
The Battle of Ideas tells us Greens need to sharpen their arguments, because they are losing the debate on Net Zero.
Oct 22
•
David Turver
