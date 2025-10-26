Eigen Values

Jaime Jessop
5hEdited

The revolutionary mood is going to harden into a sea of sharpened metaphorical pitchforks methinks this coming winter if (when) taxes increase, the weather turns very cold and very still (Dunkelflaute incoming) and the lights go out or millions face energy rationing (i.e. sky high variable rate tariffs), bills go up again, food prices continue to spiral and illegal immigrants kept warm and toasty in their paid for hotels nip out to do a spot of sexual harassment, child molesting, raping or murdering.

Douglas Brodie
7hEdited

My perception is that our Uniparty politicians are waging an undeclared war against us, constantly and blatantly lying to us on all main issues.

My concern is that our Net Zero sky-high energy prices are wrecking the economy and that this destructive policy is deliberate yet will have imperceptible effect on the global climate even if the never-validated hypothesis of man-made CO2 global warming were true, which it clearly isn’t.

That the destruction of unilateral UK Net Zero is deliberate and pointless is obvious from a couple of publicly-available statistics. Firstly, the latest Statistical Review of World Energy gives the world’s dependency on indispensable fossil fuels (oil, natural gas, coal) for its primary energy supplies as a showstopping 86.6%, still barely off the Net Zero start line. Secondly, UK CO2 emissions are only 0.8% of the world total and falling while the global trend is an inexorable steep rise as shown in this simple graph: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?country=GBR~OWID_WR~OWID_WRL.

David has published umpteen posts showing that so-called renewables are a disaster. They have given the UK the highest industrial electricity prices in the world and are unfit for purpose technically because their intermittency and inherent lack of inertia renders the national grid vulnerable to failure under sudden fault conditions (as happened recently in Iberia) and because their pathetically low EROEI (Energy Return on Energy Invested) has us on course to fall over “the energy cliff to economic and social disaster”: https://davidturver.substack.com/p/why-eroei-matters.

