Eigen Values

Paul
1d

Fully agree. Sharon Graham of Unite has explicitly called for his head.

But just 2 days ago he was saying this:

“Genuinely, I relish this fight on clean energy and net zero because that is what politics is about.

...The truth is, the reason why people’s living standards are stuck, why growth has been so low and public services are on their knees, is … trickle-down economics from the 80s, which left us with huge inequality and austerity in the 20s.”

It's all emotion with him, scientific arguments won't cut through until Starmer goes, which cannot be long after Reeves.

Rafe Champion
21h

Nothing will get better in Britain until you get wind and solar off the grid. People in the street have to learn that wind and solar will not work and one way to do that is to encourage people to look at the dashboard at breakfast and dinnertime to see how often they will get hot meals from RE!

https://grid.iamkate.com/

Support for wind and solar will collapse like a punctured balloon when people realise the truth – it was never going to work but the meteorologists never issued wind drought warnings and nobody bothered to check the wind supply until you bet the farm on it. You lost.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-die-in

