Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
philipat's avatar
philipat
17h

I don't understand how Miliband continues to get away with his ongoing assertion that the high UK energy prices are due to the price of gas - an assertion that can be so easily disproven, like herein. Why does he not get seriously challenged to produce his numbers or shut up. Calling him a liar would not be unreasonable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
15h

So, 'high UK electricity prices are set by the cost of gas' (of which carbon taxes constitute almost half of the cost of the fuel itself). There, fixed it for Mad Ed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture