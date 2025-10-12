Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Ian Braithwaite
Thank you David. From the share price, it looks like sophisticated investors have done similar analysis to yours, and reached a similar conclusion - confidence is draining away.

As to lower than anticipated wind and asset life, unless I missed an announcement, the half-life of uranium-235 remains 704 million years and the asset life of nuclear plant around the globe has been on an increasing trend.

The drive for wind and solar and the neglect or dismissal of nuclear energy are both case studies in psychology, divorced from facts - we believe it so it must be true. When my interest in the subject was superficial and very time-limited, it seemed to me self-evident that wind and solar were the way to go: but facts are stubborn things.

Alan Richards
Nine straight years of below budget generation. Surely their luck has to turn soon!

