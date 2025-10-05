Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
18h

They are called the LAWs of physics, not the opinions of physics or the suggestions of physics. You cannot fight them and win.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
16h

It’s a bit early to start celebrating the demise of Net Zero, which I anticipated myself about six long weeks ago: https://edmhdotme.wpcomstaging.com/the-charade-of-net-zero-2/.

The problem is that Labour and the EU are unlikely to cave in so easily. They want to destroy their economies so that they can say “capitalism has failed”. They want to shackle their citizens in Digital Id/digital Euro straitjackets, they have COP30 coming up and they need Net Zero to keep going because it is the lynchpin of the UN’s communistic Agenda 2030. Things could get messy. President Trump needs to cut the unaccountable UN down to size.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture