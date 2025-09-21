Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Hill's avatar
David Hill
5h

Britain Remade is punting renewable in one breath and showing the ludicrous footprint comparisons of nuclear vs solar vs wind for 2000MW of generation. 450/130 000/250 000 acres (about 180/52 600/ 101 200 hectares), respectively, of which I have been aware for a long time. In County areas, about half the City of London / about 1.25 times Rutland / 84% of Bedfordshire, respectively. Insanity. Not sure the residents would like that....

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/davidhjordan_finally-a-spatially-accurate-version-of-this-activity-7374290698667220992-xasI?utm_source=social_share_send&utm_medium=android_app&rcm=ACoAABuoIugBkirpyaABzxQD4zNC9IhtIVOMvSo&utm_campaign=copy_link

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
13h

Complete and utter madness. I wonder where the power will come from and what cost to U.K. tax payers for the drive to the AI revolution, Starmer is pinning his growth hopes on?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture