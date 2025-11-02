Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Rafe Champion
3h

Why were wind farms ever built in the North Sea? The oil and gas platforms In that vicinity have recorded regular major wind droughts for 60 years. Of course they had to watch the wind like hawks to ensure safe operation of helicopters and small boats around the rigs.

This bombshell information turned up in a post by a retired meteorologist writing on The Conservative Woman site.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/a-curious-tale-of-the-north-sea-winds/

EXTRACT

Remember the time when our North Sea turned out to have gas under it? Gave us cheap energy then, of course, but whatever’s left we’re not allowed to use. And yet the Forties oil rigs are still operating, for the moment, in the middle of that same sea area 110 miles east of Aberdeen. They have been there for 60 years producing oil and recording the weather.

From their data we can have a good idea of what the winds are really like in that part of the North Sea. You can easily find very informative wind-speed data about the Forties oil rigs. During the six months October-March, for instance, 20 percent of the time wind speed is 7 knots or less. Turbines don’t turn when it’s flat calm, obviously, and they need some wind strength to get them going; their ‘cut-in’ speed is around 7 knots (8mph).􀂬

No power from the North Sea, then, for twenty per cent of the time. This would not be surprising to any meteorologist, who could explain about the bitterly cold winter anticyclones (high-pressure systems) often covering thousands of square miles, resulting in light winds or none at all.􀂬

For peak daily power demand in the evenings of those six months, remember, there is no help from any solar farm however big. If a frozen Europe needed its own electricity, with light winds in the North Sea we’re down to scraps of wind and bits of nuclear, biomass and hydro. Combined they might give us one tenth of the electricity needed on a cold, windless evening in early February. For peak evening demand on the first six days of November this year, when we needed 33-38 GW total, the wind farms could manage only between two and four GW. What saved us from total blackout? The gas-fired power stations.􀂬 END OF EXTRACT

This is almost unbelievable, apparently meteorologists have known about the wind droughts (Dunkelflautes) in the North Sea for decades but when wind power became a thing the meteorologists did not bother to warn anyone and consequently Britain and Germany bet the farm on offshore wind and lost.

This is surely a scandal that deserves a very high level investigation.

Douglas Brodie
31m

Kathryn Porter gives some proposals for getting rid of subsidies in her recent YouTube “NUCLEAR Is the Answer, NET ZERO Is the Problem” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgHbCqzQGkc&t=3818s.

From about 49:30 she says she would ban any new subsidies (which would kill off any further development of renewables), she would cut the “windfall” gains on older Renewables Obligation subsidies, she says that the politicians likely to take over from Labour need to say now that they will repudiate any contracts agreed from now which are not value for money (difficult to argue against in court, so hopefully enough to deter developers from bidding in auctions from now on). She acknowledges that existing contracts cannot be repudiated.

© 2025 David Turver
