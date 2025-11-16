Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GeoffB's avatar
GeoffB
8h

OFGEM are a total failure, the original remit was to prevent price collusion in the oligopoly of few suppliers, so looking after consumers was the main objective.

Then Jonathan Brearley was appointed CEO, a green net zero warrior, who was involved in the original plans for the "Climate Change act 2008" along with Baroness Worthington.

So implementing the requirements of the act became OFGEMs major task. Christine Furnish a director resigned in protest.

Look where we are, highest electricity prices in the world, a grid that has just hanging on, no money for routine maintenance, a total failure to integrate grid capacity with wind and solar installations.

Rolling power cuts planned, I am in group "P". Smart meter roll out a total failure.

How incompetent due you have to be in Quango land to get fired? OFWAT and OFCOM are just as useless, OFSTED seems to have made some progress, (according to my daughter, teaching assistant).

PS remember all the suppliers that failed, when Russia attacked Ukraine, due to OFGEMs lack of financial oversight, all our credits were not ring fenced and the executers used them, probably to pay their fees. that is why the standing charge is so high.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
It doesn't add up...'s avatar
It doesn't add up...
7h

It does support the idea that Net Zero is unaffordable.

Debt is only repayable if the underlying cost of energy is low enough so that it is less than what the indebted can afford to pay. Writing it off increases the burden on taxpayers (as during the energy crisis or the payments to pensioners) or billpayers, threatening to push more of them into debt. Those who can't afford to pay will soon rejoin the ranks of the indebted after their debts have been written off.

I have made two suggestions to OFGEM and the ESNZ Select Committee to help with the problem:

A pilgrimage to Make Energy Consistently Cheap Again by abandoning Net Zero;

Offering the indebted a zero standing charge time of use tariff that pays off more of their debt when wholesale prices are low, and encourages them to "Use energy flexibly", as Angela Rippon says in the radio advertisements for smart meters by avoiding use during supply crises, giving them a demand flexibility credit as well. Such tariffs should not be the preserve of the rich for charging EVs.

If they can't get it to work for those with the largest real incentives to suffer demand price rationing then frankly demand flexibility is dead in the water. It has attracted very few victims even among the net zero believers, with DFS reducing demand by less than 300MW and only 200MW on average when called on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture