Wibbling
4d

We moved our account to Octopus this month for two reasons: Scottish Power don't bother answering the telephone and their email support is useless but mostly because Octopus bill on a monthly basis. I want to know that my account is up to date, not based on some arcane quarterly arrangement.

Our utility companies generally seem to function on outdated models that just aren't rational for the modern world - much as the rest of the public sector.

The scammers leapt on the green con because it was easy money, forced from the tax payer by the state under duress. There was no risk, no cost to them, the returns were generous and guaranteed: all big fat state demanded was the technical expertise to force its stupid ideology on the public.

Now we have a farrago of clever accounting, plain deceit, obvious failure and the likely collapse of the hard left tax scam suddenly all that easy money looks to expose these absurd utilities to a real problem - and no doubt, yet again, the tax payer will be forced to bail them out to keep the scam on the road.

In other news, a chum recently considered solar. The only thing he didn't account for was energy getting 10-15% more expensive every year. It is utterly wrong that our grid, once so reliable, consistent and monetarily stable is now at the mercy of unreliable, inefficient, politically motivated tax scams perpetuated by liars, thieves and fools. Worse, these nonsense unreliables are doing real environmental harm, are not even owned by us for the capital return, are eyesores and represent nothing but the burning of tens of billions of pounds of money not put into creating real outcomes. They are socialism writ large.

As with the rail franchises, everything the state touches it ruins. Why can we not stop these fools doing this damage?

David
4d

Brilliant analysis, offering depth, breadth, and detail surpassing what most asset managers access, yet fully comprehensible to the average reader.

Some company directors get too clever with their names, weaving in subtle in-jokes or irony. Could Greencoat UK Wind be an “ironic naming choice,” hinting at the practice of greenwashing a company?

