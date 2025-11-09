Eigen Values

philipat
3d

Before Trump 2.0 was elected, he had a team working flat out for almost 4 years on a plan of action through transition and for immediate implementation after inauguration. The Heritage Foundation worked with them to map out all the stupid things the Biden administration has done and a prioritized road map to reverse it all and address new priorities.

I mention this because it is only because of all this work that Trump was able to move so quickly on so many fronts, because it was all mapped out beforehand.

I fear that Reform don't have the infrastructure and/or resources to do all that so will be fumbling and bumbling around as they go along in true British fashion. Net Zero is just one of many issues that will need urgently addressing in detail and far better to have it all mapped out in detail in advance because time will be of the essence. Farage needs to get in place a transition team for each of the critical policy areas to develop at least a policy priority and action plan and I see no evidence of it happening.

Michael Davison
3d

As ever well written with clear language that even a ECO Zealot could understand.

The way the whole CC scam has been handled is too tie it up neatly in legalise and any attempt by a future non CC committed Government would lead straight to legal action for recovery of real or imagined financial losses.

Sensible people have always gone along with the idea of a “any system that produces cheap, low cost energy” market- be it Coal, Gas, Wind, Solar, Hydro, Tidal or Nuclear.

They do not see the need for subsidies or Carbon Taxes, if a energy source is efficient it will pay for itself with reckless subsidies offered to give the appearance of competition.

When you look at subsidies, those of us of a certain age can recall the years of “nationalised”. Industries- Steel, Rail, Coal, Post, Car, and the cost both via poor to zero productivity, consistently calling strikes, and the general feeling that nothing was affordable.

De-nationalisation brought sanity to those industries, however, now that we have the Worlds highest energy costs, those industries are dying, the Green Revolution has moved primary production to China, India and the Far East. The lesson is simple- Power is Everything, Economic Power is Critical to Survival and we are in a battle, a battle for economic survival which we are losing at a accelerating pace.

