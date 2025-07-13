Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Ian Braithwaite
4h

Thank you David! We've just had a political crisis due to a backbench rebellion over ill thought-out tweaks to welfare leaving the Chancellor with the massive headache of raising an additional £5bn. At the same time, the humongous costs of net zero seem to go largely unremarked. But for a few individuals like yourself and Kathryn Porter, would even the tiny minority of the electorate who have time and desire to know, ever have the chance to do so?

Martin E
4h

A recent post on Twitter by Greg Jackson with reference to wind turbine curtailment

How broken is UK electricity market?

You've paid for 8,000 and received less than 3,000. At a cost - to you - of hundreds of millions.

And the more we build, the worse it gets, for years.

It reminded me of the apocryphal quote attributed to Bono of U2

“Every time I clap my hands, a child in Africa dies".

Audience member: "Stop doin' it then ya evil bastard"

