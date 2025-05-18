Eigen Values

Douglas Brodie
13h

It is shocking that the establishment lies so blatantly about their so-called renewables when they are such unsustainable, inappropriate technologies and should never have been embarked upon in the first place, as the late chief scientist Sir David Mackay warned many years also. It is difficult to avoid concluding that the establishment is deliberately setting out to wreck our energy infrastructure.

They ignore the near certainty of rolling blackouts when the grid has been decarbonised (supposedly) and we have no wind and no sun for days or even weeks on end and the backup interconnector supplies from similarly-stricken Europe dry up. They ignore the near certainty of Iberia-type blackouts when Miliband has deployed a massive over-supply of fickle and uncontrollable non-synchronous wind and solar. Then there is the scandal of unsustainable biomass which creates more CO2 emissions than the coal it replaced. The combination of nuclear and weather dependent renewables doesn’t work very well either, as France is beginning to find out: https://principia-scientific.com/expanding-frances-power-grid-with-more-wind-and-solar-poses-serious-risk/.

The establishment ignores the fact that there is no empirical proof that CO2 emissions cause dangerous global warming when trustworthy science says the effect is logarithmically minimal. They also ignore the fact that the majority rest of the world is never going to give up using fossil fuels which renders our unilateral Net Zero strivings utterly pointless. They ignore they fact that reaching their Net Zero nirvana would lead to societal collapse when all their wind and solar plants fall to bits at the end of their short service lives, unable to be replaced because by that time we will have no fossil fuel-powered heavy manufacturing and transportation facilities.

We urgently need to vote the Uniparty proponents of the climate change hoax out of office and unwind the destruction they have wrought on our energy systems before we reach a tipping point of no return.

skelly
12h

None of this accounts for the cost when a foreign country 'accidentally' severs several of our largest offshore wind farms simultaneously by dragging a huge anchor across the sea bed. The impact on a grid that has nearly no gas and few nuclear powerstations would cost upwards of £200bn to the economy because we would be forced into rolling blackouts for weeks, energy prices will spike, and the connections will need remaking and burying in concrete. Non trivial. Then, more generally, are the life span costs of wind and solar. They simply don't have the same life span vs. Gas, and nuclear. If you look at total costs over, say, two full SMR life cycles its immediately clear that wind and solar are a stupid idea. They will need a minimum of 6 replacement cycles for the same period. I don't want to rant but the only possible reason these other proposals are so mind numbingly stupid is money. Money they will receive. It's pure and simple short term greed and it is already causing us all hardship and suffering.

