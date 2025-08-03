Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robin Guenier's avatar
Robin Guenier
21h

We’ve come to an extraordinary point in our history where our political ‘leaders’ are telling people that they must pay vast sums for the destruction of our countryside, economy and society in pursuit of an unachievable and pointless policy. For how long are people going to put up with this madness?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
philipat's avatar
philipat
1dEdited

Yes, ultimately all economic activity comes down to EROEI and, again David, you make a compelling argument for a new direction. So compelling that these facts, not difficult to understand, must be obvious and known to Government yet, for ideological reasons, they just double down on the destruction.

That being the case, the next question becomes, what exactly IS that ideology? That becomes a matter of opinion to some extent but faced with the above situation, it isn't entirely unreasonable to suggest that there is a deliberate Marxist agenda of economic destruction being implemented by the Deep State and the Globalist Green blob.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture