Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

Great post David. The rot runs deep and sadly it starts at the top of the intellectual head of the fish in the universities. See if you can find graduates who even recognise the names Karl Popper and Jacques Barzun.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-two-faces-of-karl-popper

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/jacques-barzuns-monumental-contribution

One way to lower the crime rate is to stop counting all the crimes, that's what they did in Washington DC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1d

Excellent article. I’ve already worked reference to it into a post I’ve been drafting on the same theme (but not as broad) entitled “The Charade of Net Zero”.

President Trump will hopefully shield us, as long as he survives. Sample paragraphs from my draft without the hyperlinks:

“Overcoming these deeply-embedded malign globalist goals and the malign influence of globalist bodies like the WEF might seem like an insuperable task but all it needs is a courageous leader prepared to sidestep unaccountable globalist agencies and treat them as irrelevant, as steely President Trump is doing in the USA.

He is terminating Net Zero, stopping corruptly-abetted mass immigration, neutering the tyrannical WHO and Big Pharma, restoring freedom of speech, dismantling DEI wokery and “draining the swamp” of institutionalised grift. With meticulous planning he is taking a wrecking ball to everything people like Starmer believe in. No wonder people like Barack Obama wanted him in prison, or dead.

For many years our UK Uniparty politicians have conspired together to disenfranchise the electorate on many major issues, particularly on climate change and Net Zero. They have clearly been acting against the interests of the general public, increasingly so over the last few troubled years. They are more aligned to the dubious interests of the Davos WEF UN Big Money globalist establishment, as Starmer has openly admitted, than to the best interests of the people they are supposed to serve.

Their days of outrageous political overreach are nearing an end. The electorate is fighting back all over the world. Energy analyst David Turner ventures into a broader analysis to join the dots on how and why our social fabric is unravelling in this landmark article. The majority of our Uniparty politicians have shown themselves to be rotten (bad or mad) and they need to be swept away.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by David Turver and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture