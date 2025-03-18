The CCC is Crumbling
With no acknowledgement of FOI requests and no social media activity, our climate policy beacon is crumbling.
One has to wonder if our beacon of climate policy, the Climate Change Committee is disappearing up its own fundament after delivering its Seventh Carbon Budget late last month.
On March 3rd, I submitted three FOI requests asking for:
The detailed cost estimates for their Balanced Pathway and their nominal baseline.
Whether they had carried out a sensitivity analysis of the impact of applying realistic costs of wind and solar renewables to their costs and low-carbon technology uptake rates.
How they had taken into account the legal requirement to consider the economic, fiscal and social circumstances when compiling their advice, given we already have the highest electricity prices in the developed world, growth is stagnating and our Debt to GDP ratio is flirting with 100%.
More than two weeks later, I am yet to receive even an acknowledgement that those requests have been submitted. Moreover, I chased via email on March 5th and that email has gone unanswered.
The CCC’s X/Twitter account has not posted since February 26th. I thought they might have sulked off to Bluesky, but their account there has been similarly dormant. New Chief Executive, Emma Pinchbeck has deleted her X account and has not posted on Bluesky for over a month. She does not even appear on the About page of the Climate Change Committee website.
Interim Chair Piers Forster has not posted on his X account since February 26th, although he has managed to repost a call for IPCC authors. There has been no significant activity on his Bluesky account either.
Lord Deben stepped down as as permanent chair of the CCC in June 2023 and has yet to be replaced. It is looking like nobody wants to take on this particular poisoned chalice.
It certainly looks like the Climate Change Committee is crumbling under the weight of its own absurdity - how will we cope?
"They don't like it up 'em" so to speak and you are very good at forcing reality up 'em so to speak.
There are lots of people just like me [I keep speaking to them], who without your detailed technical knowledge and understanding are still able, using basic logic and commonsense to understand the drive to NetZero is ruinous.
So it is really helpful to have people like you [DT] to have fighting this madness with your many skills and it helps people like me to understand the technical arguments so much better. It also means the 'so called experts' at CCC et al can not hide behind the curtain of technical obfuscation. You have left them naked!
Thank you for the time and effort you put into this endeavour.
Aye lad, there's trouble at 't millstone around the neck of the British taxpaying public. We can but hope that the CCC is indeed in the process of completing the just transition of disappearing up its own backside.