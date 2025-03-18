One has to wonder if our beacon of climate policy, the Climate Change Committee is disappearing up its own fundament after delivering its Seventh Carbon Budget late last month.

On March 3rd, I submitted three FOI requests asking for:

The detailed cost estimates for their Balanced Pathway and their nominal baseline. Whether they had carried out a sensitivity analysis of the impact of applying realistic costs of wind and solar renewables to their costs and low-carbon technology uptake rates. How they had taken into account the legal requirement to consider the economic, fiscal and social circumstances when compiling their advice, given we already have the highest electricity prices in the developed world, growth is stagnating and our Debt to GDP ratio is flirting with 100%.

More than two weeks later, I am yet to receive even an acknowledgement that those requests have been submitted. Moreover, I chased via email on March 5th and that email has gone unanswered.

The CCC’s X/Twitter account has not posted since February 26th. I thought they might have sulked off to Bluesky, but their account there has been similarly dormant. New Chief Executive, Emma Pinchbeck has deleted her X account and has not posted on Bluesky for over a month. She does not even appear on the About page of the Climate Change Committee website.

Interim Chair Piers Forster has not posted on his X account since February 26th, although he has managed to repost a call for IPCC authors. There has been no significant activity on his Bluesky account either.

Lord Deben stepped down as as permanent chair of the CCC in June 2023 and has yet to be replaced. It is looking like nobody wants to take on this particular poisoned chalice.

It certainly looks like the Climate Change Committee is crumbling under the weight of its own absurdity - how will we cope?

This Substack now has well over 3,700 subscribers and is growing faster than ever. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with your family, friends and colleagues and sign up to receive more content. I hope you enjoyed this week’s bonus post. The main post on Sunday will look at the Government’s plans to charge us for its green hydrogen wheeze.

Share