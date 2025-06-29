Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
5d

Excellent post. David. I can’t believe anyone could actually believe that offshore wind power has a meaningful future. Costs are very high and the operating environment is very difficult. The Danish Baltic Sea is the only exception I am aware of, with brackish, sheltered waters, and shallow water depths. The Atlantic and the North Sea are horrible places for offshore wind power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JMButler's avatar
JMButler
5d

Incredibly frustrating. The minister for energy doesn't have to be a STEM graduate, he just has to have the common sense that God gave most of us and not be totally wrapped up in the ineffably stupid Westminster bubble.

Why doesn't Ed talk to a few real experts? I guess he's too dumb and lazy to bother, unless foreign travel is involved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture