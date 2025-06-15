Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
9hEdited

I agree that Net Zero in the UK under the control freaks of the left-wing authoritarian Labour government could be likened to the Death Star, but Net Zero has also been strongly supported by many supposedly right-wing regimes around the world, e.g. the so-called Conservatives here in the UK who are only now very slowly and reluctantly starting to row back on their support.

I think it’s all about globalism. The globalists showed their evil true colours during their Covid “plandemic”. It’s no longer about nominal right-wing vs. nominal left wing. Nowadays it’s honest brokers vs. liars, rationalists vs. dogmatists, good vs. evil, democratic populist vs. authoritarian unaccountable globalist.

This simple graph which you have previously posted yourself shows the futility and sheer tyranny of unilateral UK Net Zero even if the globalist CO2 global warming climate pseudoscience were valid, which we know it isn’t: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?country=GBR~CHN~OWID_WRL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
8h

Thank you David, for an excellent rant: part of me wishes I could disagree. There is another angle on this, and that is us - the acquiescent general population (not your readership). I follow US economist Prof Antony Davies (you can find him on Learn Liberty YouTube channel and elsewhere) and a few days ago watched him make the point that one thing we the people can do is to stop asking government to do things. That "the government must do more" is now deeply ingrained in the British psyche, not helped by MPs who stand up in parliament and say things like "our local bus services are very poor - what's the minister going to do about it?". It's going to take a lot of shifting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture