Eigen Values

Andy
1d

Mad Milliband is now lobbying for a huge increase in gas prices by adding new taxes and cost in an attempt to double the price of gas within 2 years to allow electricity to seem more competative for heat pumps.

Milliband is a very dangerous imbecile.

Nickrl
1d

The more the gas price reduces the more exposed the renewable is cheap mantra becomes so triumvirate of Milibrain, Starkie and Pinchback have to find alternative ruses to keep the myth alive. Be in no doubt Milibrain will push something through be it zonal pricing or playing around with where the subsides fall as he now has upside protection from winter fuel allowance being reinstated along with the ever increasing largesse of the Warm Home Discount scheme to deal with those who would be affected who can't afford it. Rayner likes it as it load the costs onto everybody else and basically if your not on benefits your earning too much in her eyes anyhow.

