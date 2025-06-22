Introduction

A good friend of mine who subscribes to the Substack told me my articles tend to be a bit too complicated for the layman and I need to write an article along the lines of Net Zero for Dummies. I always like to respond to feedback so here goes. The arguments against Net Zero can be summarised as follows:

Net Zero is ineffective against climate change

Net Zero leads to high energy prices

Renewables are driving high electricity prices

Net Zero leads to economic stagnation and poverty

Green jobs cost a fortune

Renewables are not even green

Net Zero is an attack on personal freedom

I have added links to the more detailed articles to back up my points for those who want to dig a little deeper into the detail.

Net Zero is Ineffective

First, Net Zero will never “tackle the climate crisis”. Net Zero is an example of what is termed a climate mitigation strategy. This can only work if everyone else reduces their emissions to zero too. Despite 29 COP meetings, emissions of carbon dioxide continue to rise. The UK represents only about 0.8% of global emissions, so whatever we do will make no difference to the weather or the climate.

Figure 1 - Global CO2 Emissions 1900-2023 (Source - OWID)

Moreover, Net Zero can only work if carbon dioxide is the only climate control knob. Examination of ice cores from Greenland and other places shows large temperature variations during periods when we believe carbon dioxide concentrations were relatively stable.

Figure 2 - Greenland Ice Core Temperature Variations

Eliminating human emissions of carbon dioxide will not stop the climate changing.

Share

Net Zero Leads to High Energy Prices

The UK approach to Net Zero is to install intermittent renewables such as wind and solar power that are pushing up electricity prices. In fact, according to data from the IEA, we had the most expensive industrial and domestic electricity prices in 2023. EU data from 2024 shows the UK having by far the most expensive industrial electricity prices in Europe and the fourth most expensive domestic electricity prices.

Figure 3 - Average Industrial Electricity Prices in EU14 plus UK for Medium Users (pence per kWh)

Renewables Drive High Electricity Prices

Despite claims to the contrary, renewables are not cheap. Although high gas prices did drive a big increase in energy bills during the energy crisis of 2022, now all current renewables are much more expensive than gas-fired electricity even with a carbon tax added. In addition, renewables push up the cost of balancing the grid and mean we incur extra backup costs for when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining.

Figure 4 - Total Cost of Electricity by Technology and Subsidy Scheme (£ per MWh)

Some new renewables have been awarded contracts at apparently low prices, but some of these projects have been cancelled like Norfolk Boreas and Hornsea 4 and others have been partially rebid at higher prices. Once the extra costs of grid balancing and backup are accounted for, these newer projects are still more expensive than current gas-fired electricity too.

Net Zero Leads to Economic Stagnation and Poverty

Global energy consumption has continued to rise, however since 2005 high prices have contributed to falling UK energy consumption alongside reduced emissions of carbon dioxide. Sadly, emissions reductions are correlated with a stagnating economy and there are no rich countries with low energy consumption per capita.

Figure 5 - Reducing Emissions Leads to Economic Stagnation and Poverty

The consequence of high energy prices is that we are exporting our heavy industry and jobs to China, America and other countries with low energy costs. This can only lead to increased unemployment and poverty.

Green Jobs Cost a Fortune

It is often claimed that we can replace these lost industrial jobs with new “good jobs” in the clean power industry. However, these jobs cost over £220K per year in subsidies for wind and solar power.

Figure 6 - Cost of Green Jobs by Sector

We are replacing valuable market jobs with jobs that only exist because of subsidies. This is a recipe for economic disaster.

Renewables Are Not Even Green

Intermittent wind and solar power plants are not sustainable when factors other than carbon dioxide emissions are considered.

Figure 7 - Renewables Neither Green Nor Sustainable

Wind and solar return very little energy back compared to the amount of energy it takes to make and install the turbines and panels and provide a buffered backup for when the weather is not cooperative. This is termed low Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI). They both take up vast amounts of land or ocean acting as a blight on the landscape. Wind and solar also consume vast amounts of critical and bulk materials, adding to the environmental scars and employ child or slave labour in their supply chains.

Net Zero is an Attack on Personal Freedom

There have been calls from Government advisors to create propaganda to make us feel good about Net Zero by regulating advertising and promoting Net Zero on TV news and drama. Others want us to cut meat consumption, stop making essential products like cement steel and plastics, reduce the distance we drive and even stop flying. In effect, Net Zero is a power grab by some of the worst people in society who are determined to interfere in every aspect of our lives. A massive attack on personal freedom. In the Energy Act 2023, the Government even made provision to create powers to take control of your EV charger, home battery, heating system, washing machine and fridge so your electricity consumption can be “managed” at times of peak demand.

Figure 8 - Energy Act Para 239 Control Smart Appliances

Failure to comply with new energy performance regulations could even result in a prison sentence. In effect, they are criminalising Net Zero disobedience.

Summary

In summary, Net Zero can never work in delivering its stated aim of stabilising the climate. Net Zero policies are having a devastating effect on the cost of living by increasing energy bills and cutting jobs in the real economy leading to increased poverty. The promised green jobs, to the extent they are materialising, are costing us dearly because of the massive renewable energy subsidies. It is not as if renewables are particularly green or sustainable because they consume vast amounts of minerals and take up a lot of land that could be used for other more useful purposes like growing food.

To achieve their goals, the green blob is intent on controlling every aspect of our lives to make us comply with Net Zero. It is a dumb policy being pursued by dummies.

Recently we achieved two significant milestones. First, we have published for more than 100 weeks in a row, putting us in the top 1% of publishers. Second, I am very grateful to have attracted over 100 paying customers which now makes Eigen Values a Bestseller on Substack. Thank you for your continued support.

This Substack now has well over 4,100 subscribers and is growing fast. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with your family, friends and colleagues and sign up to receive more content.

Share