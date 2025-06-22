Introduction
A good friend of mine who subscribes to the Substack told me my articles tend to be a bit too complicated for the layman and I need to write an article along the lines of Net Zero for Dummies. I always like to respond to feedback so here goes. The arguments against Net Zero can be summarised as follows:
Net Zero is ineffective against climate change
Net Zero leads to high energy prices
Renewables are driving high electricity prices
Net Zero leads to economic stagnation and poverty
Green jobs cost a fortune
Renewables are not even green
Net Zero is an attack on personal freedom
I have added links to the more detailed articles to back up my points for those who want to dig a little deeper into the detail.
Net Zero is Ineffective
First, Net Zero will never “tackle the climate crisis”. Net Zero is an example of what is termed a climate mitigation strategy. This can only work if everyone else reduces their emissions to zero too. Despite 29 COP meetings, emissions of carbon dioxide continue to rise. The UK represents only about 0.8% of global emissions, so whatever we do will make no difference to the weather or the climate.
Moreover, Net Zero can only work if carbon dioxide is the only climate control knob. Examination of ice cores from Greenland and other places shows large temperature variations during periods when we believe carbon dioxide concentrations were relatively stable.
Eliminating human emissions of carbon dioxide will not stop the climate changing.
Net Zero Leads to High Energy Prices
The UK approach to Net Zero is to install intermittent renewables such as wind and solar power that are pushing up electricity prices. In fact, according to data from the IEA, we had the most expensive industrial and domestic electricity prices in 2023. EU data from 2024 shows the UK having by far the most expensive industrial electricity prices in Europe and the fourth most expensive domestic electricity prices.
Renewables Drive High Electricity Prices
Despite claims to the contrary, renewables are not cheap. Although high gas prices did drive a big increase in energy bills during the energy crisis of 2022, now all current renewables are much more expensive than gas-fired electricity even with a carbon tax added. In addition, renewables push up the cost of balancing the grid and mean we incur extra backup costs for when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining.
Some new renewables have been awarded contracts at apparently low prices, but some of these projects have been cancelled like Norfolk Boreas and Hornsea 4 and others have been partially rebid at higher prices. Once the extra costs of grid balancing and backup are accounted for, these newer projects are still more expensive than current gas-fired electricity too.
Net Zero Leads to Economic Stagnation and Poverty
Global energy consumption has continued to rise, however since 2005 high prices have contributed to falling UK energy consumption alongside reduced emissions of carbon dioxide. Sadly, emissions reductions are correlated with a stagnating economy and there are no rich countries with low energy consumption per capita.
The consequence of high energy prices is that we are exporting our heavy industry and jobs to China, America and other countries with low energy costs. This can only lead to increased unemployment and poverty.
Green Jobs Cost a Fortune
It is often claimed that we can replace these lost industrial jobs with new “good jobs” in the clean power industry. However, these jobs cost over £220K per year in subsidies for wind and solar power.
We are replacing valuable market jobs with jobs that only exist because of subsidies. This is a recipe for economic disaster.
Renewables Are Not Even Green
Intermittent wind and solar power plants are not sustainable when factors other than carbon dioxide emissions are considered.
Wind and solar return very little energy back compared to the amount of energy it takes to make and install the turbines and panels and provide a buffered backup for when the weather is not cooperative. This is termed low Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI). They both take up vast amounts of land or ocean acting as a blight on the landscape. Wind and solar also consume vast amounts of critical and bulk materials, adding to the environmental scars and employ child or slave labour in their supply chains.
Net Zero is an Attack on Personal Freedom
There have been calls from Government advisors to create propaganda to make us feel good about Net Zero by regulating advertising and promoting Net Zero on TV news and drama. Others want us to cut meat consumption, stop making essential products like cement steel and plastics, reduce the distance we drive and even stop flying. In effect, Net Zero is a power grab by some of the worst people in society who are determined to interfere in every aspect of our lives. A massive attack on personal freedom. In the Energy Act 2023, the Government even made provision to create powers to take control of your EV charger, home battery, heating system, washing machine and fridge so your electricity consumption can be “managed” at times of peak demand.
Failure to comply with new energy performance regulations could even result in a prison sentence. In effect, they are criminalising Net Zero disobedience.
Summary
In summary, Net Zero can never work in delivering its stated aim of stabilising the climate. Net Zero policies are having a devastating effect on the cost of living by increasing energy bills and cutting jobs in the real economy leading to increased poverty. The promised green jobs, to the extent they are materialising, are costing us dearly because of the massive renewable energy subsidies. It is not as if renewables are particularly green or sustainable because they consume vast amounts of minerals and take up a lot of land that could be used for other more useful purposes like growing food.
To achieve their goals, the green blob is intent on controlling every aspect of our lives to make us comply with Net Zero. It is a dumb policy being pursued by dummies.
I'm pleased to see that in your 'ineffective' section you also touched upon 'unnecessary' by showing the Greenland temperature chart. My summary of Net Zero For Dummies would be 'Unsafe, Ineffective and Unnecessary'. The unnecessary argument takes us into the realms of 'climate science denial' - which the UN and EU want to criminalise. But they would have to criminalise people spreading 'misinformation' about actual science and real, empirical data. Two recent examples spring to mind:
1/ Published science and CERES data demonstrates conclusively that most or all of the increase in global mean surface temperature since 2000 (and probably since the early 1980s) has been due to an increase in short wave solar radiation caused by a decrease in global low level marine cloud cover. We don't know for sure what has caused that decline in cloud cover, but it is very unlikely to be a positive feedback of a far more modest theoretical increase in GHG radiative forcing due to emissions.
2/ A study published very recently brings into question the 'irrefutable atmospheric fingerprint' of man-made CO2 argument, based on measuring the fraction of allegedly fossil fuel derived carbon vs. natural (biome derived) carbon in the atmosphere. It found that 50% of 'old' carbon in the atmosphere may in fact be emitted from river systems as they erode their way through old carbon deposits and rocks. Which is interesting because the study points out that a large fraction of this old carbon comes from upland areas, where rivers cut their way through older exposed geological layers. So I checked; it just so happens that in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in upstream river flows, but not so much downstream, which is also linked to the observed increase in recent notable flooding events in mountainous regions.
The UN and EU would like to throw me in prison for citing these facts. The UN and EU are totalitarian science denying organisations.
This is an unapologetically angry essay-type comment on climate change/Net Zero and other Uniparty political tyrannies that I prepared earlier.
The climate change hoaxers on this side of the pond are going to become even more discredited when President Trump and his MAGA team have finished eviscerating the climate change hoax in the USA. Their failed ‘Chicken Licken’ climate fearmongering has become wearisome and people are sick and tired of having every spell of bad (or warm) weather unscientifically hyped as supposed “proof” of impending Thermageddon. Their pseudo-scientific, intelligence-insulting climate change narrative is actually very easy to debunk, as I have done myself. My post was published over a year ago and I’ve never yet had anyone rebut any of it: https://metatron.substack.com/p/debunking-the-climate-change-hoax.
Quite apart from the scientific fraud of alleged but actually negligible man-made CO2 global warming, the engineering fantasy of their Net Zero supposed “solution” is doomed to failure because they are going about it using ill-advised, totally inappropriate weather-dependent technologies which are fundamentally incompatible with how the grid was designed to operate and in any case they lack the necessary money, manpower and materials according to Emeritus Professor Michael Kelly: https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2025/06/19/net-zero-is-an-engineering-fantasy-michael-kelly/.
Professor Kelly and others have been saying this for many years but the corrupt establishment blanked them all out. The establishment, epitomised by then-Price Charles and the birdbrained climate media (e.g. George Monbiot) succumbed to the hubris of believing that they were omnipotent, especially when they acquired the support of so many world institutions (hint: there’s a malign ulterior motive behind it all), and thought they could push through their climate change/Net Zero fantasy against all reality.
The UK general public is now starting to realise that all they get from Net Zero is ever-rising ruinously-expensive energy bills, deindustrialisation and the ruination of entire industries (steel, chemicals, oil and gas exploration, cars, …) with very few of the promised pie-in-the-sky “green” jobs, falling living standards, coercion of doubtful legality to adopt unwanted, expensive and climatically-pointless heat pumps and EVs and the worsening probability that rolling blackouts and even prolonged and deadly nationwide blackouts like the recent outage in Spain could happen at any time: https://watt-logic.com/2025/06/18/should-neso-be-allowed-to-lower-its-minimum-inertia-requirement/.
The general public is also beginning to realise that unilateral UK Net Zero is a cruelly pointless political imposition given that the majority rest of the world clearly doesn’t give two hoots about reducing their CO2 emissions, as illustrated by this simple graph: https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?country=GBR~CHN~OWID_WRL.
Fortunately, the UN IPCC accidentally shot themselves in the foot and condemned their precious climate change agenda to irrelevance when, in desperation at the lack of “climate progress”, they published their infamous 1.5 degrees special report in 2018 calling for impossibly large reductions in global CO2 emissions in an impossibly short timescale. I called it out at the time. Any rationalist could see that these targets were utterly impossible. For example, Professor Roger Pielke Jr calculated that Net Zero CO2 emissions by 2050 would require building a new nuclear power station every day: https://iowaclimate.org/2019/10/02/net-zero-carbon-dioxide-emissions-by-2050-requires-a-new-nuclear-power-plant-every-day/.
It was only a matter of time. Net Zero fantasy is finally crashing against engineering reality and the chickens are coming home to roost. The establishment is panicking, with the unelected, unaccountable UN calling for the criminalisation of what these lying propagandists deem to be “climate misinformation”, such as justifiably asserting that the recent Spanish power outage was due to the excessive deployment of inertia-less renewables which, unlike dispatchable rotational generators such as conventional gas, lack the inbuilt capability to defend against sudden grid perturbances: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2025/06/20/un-calls-for-climate-misinformation-to-be-criminalised/.
I will never forgive the UK Lab/Con/Lib Dem/SNP Uniparty politicians for foisting their climate change/Net Zero tyranny on us to wreck our energy infrastructure and economy and despoil our landscapes and seascape with pointless ineffective so-called renewables, against all honest scientific and engineering advice. They are even using their junk pseudo-science as a pretext to attack our farmers and food supplies. All their short lifespan, environmentally-unfriendly wind and solar farms will soon be junk and will have to be scrapped but the scars of their massive concrete and steel foundations (https://tinyurl.com/s83aayed) and the landfills full of unrecyclable wind turbine blades (https://tinyurl.com/52yy56m4) and toxic solar panels will probably remain forever.
It’s not just the current Labour Uniparty incumbents to blame for the mess we are in although they probably take the prize for mindless fanaticism and irresponsible spaffing of countless £billions of taxpayer money on climate malinvestments. The Conservatives have pushed climate change and Net Zero for many years and although they have changed their tune recently to the extent of saying “No Net Zero by 2050”, whatever that means, they can’t bring themselves to defy their Davos/WEF/UN/Big Money/Club of Rome/et al globalist overlords by committing to scrap Net Zero.
The Lib Dems are very dangerous climate fanatics. Earlier this year all 72 Lib Dem MPs supported the dystopian Climate and Nature Bill which if enacted and implemented would have taken the country back to the dark ages: https://metatron.substack.com/p/climate-change-and-the-corruption.
The SNP are moronically dangerous on climate change/Net Zero. They even delude themselves that they can reach Net Zero by 2045 (vs. the UK’s infeasible 2050) despite energy policy being a reserved issue for devolved Scotland! Many independent scientists have proved that methane is quite harmless as a greenhouse gas yet the SNP climate change minister is so worried about methane from landfill sites that she is going to use 100 lorries a day to transport Scottish waste to England. Just like that, this SNP muppet thinks she has solved her imagined methane problem! https://www.gbnews.com/news/snp-tonnes-rubbish-england-uk.
The climate-obsessed SNP have also announced a new set of impossibly-onerous yet pointless CO2 emission reduction targets which will never be achieved short of forcing the country almost to a standstill (climate lockdowns coming?), e.g. a 57% reduction in emissions (i.e. in consumption of essential fossil fuels) over the next five years: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c056gv2q9q5o.
These Uniparty globalists showed their true colours through their coldly-preplanned, globally-coordinated Covid “plandemic” which is still being waged, with the NHS telling people to get the latest Covid booster jab against the pretend dangerous virus while ordinary people can see that friends, relations and acquaintances all around are succumbing to abnormally high rates of turbo cancer (https://tinyurl.com/4a8kxff3), heart disease, strokes, failed pregnancies (https://tinyurl.com/496pn8we) and other health horrors, not to mention sudden or premature death. All just coincidences of course (not): https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/newnrs-vital-events-q4-data-2024.
They only thing that might persuade me to forgive the Uniparty for their Covid crimes against humanity is if they confess all, finger and convict the guilty globalist ringleaders and make a grovelling apology. That’s never going to happen so the best we can do is to sweep them all away.
The only non-globalist UK party with a fighting chance of gaining power is Reform UK. They may not be perfect but at least they have committed to scrapping Net Zero.