Eigen Values on Jeremy Kyle
Short notice interview with Jeremy Kyle on TalkTV
I was lucky enough to be invited on to the Jeremy Kyle show on TalkTV to discuss the cost of wind curtailment and the broader costs of renewables. It seems to be getting quite a lot of traction.
Eigen Values is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Brilliant, David. Deserves to be seen more widely.
One thing NetZero does deliver is an ever increasing state control of life, as well as pushing us towards the sort of crisis that revolutionary gifts arise from.
It would be a good Marxist tactic for example.