Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Van Snyder's avatar
Van Snyder
Apr 22, 2023

Thanks for the excellent summary.

Chernobyl should be left out of the nuclear mortality analysis. It was built in a country with an almost nonexistent safety culture, and no licensing criteria. It would not have been licensed or built anywhere else. Nothing like it will ever be built again. Nobody was injured, made ill, or killed by Three Mile Island or Fukushima. In the entire civilized world, nuclear power is safer than Teddy Kennedy’s car.

Simon Michaux was more pessimistic concerning critical materials. Five times more copper than is known or projected to exist in forms that can be extracted from the Earth would be required to build the "technology units" that the IEA demands. Ten times more nickel. 26 times more cobalt....

Read four articles at https://vsnyder.substack.com.

The situation with spent nuclear fuel (not waste) is better than you describe. It's only 5% used, not 10%. Argonne and Idaho National Laboratories have developed a better reprocessing system than the ones used in France, UK (until Thorp was closed), Russia, and Japan (if Rokkasho enters service): Pyroelectric refining. After fission products are separated from spent fuel, if caesium and strontium are separated from the others, the mass is reduced by a factor of 200 compared to "once through" and the custody duration is reduced by a factor of 1,000. http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Radiotoxicity.html.

Storage is an extreme problem. For USA as a whole, storage to provide firm power would cost NINE TIMES TOTAL GDP EVERY YEAR! http://vandyke.mynetgear.com/Worse.html.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tucos's Child's avatar
Tucos's Child
Jun 27, 2023

Good article!

The other dimension:

China's Quest for World Domination via "Clean Energy" Manufacturing

Stunning new statistics and USA capitulation

https://tucoschild.substack.com/p/chinas-quest-for-world-domination

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture