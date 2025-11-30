Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Wibbling
4d

Last Friday we had a brown out and power surges, then a full blackout from 5pm to 2:30am.

I remember the times because I went out at half 4 and woke up at half 2 where I watched the workers drive away and my light downstairs come on. At which point I did 2 loads of washing and a dishwasher run (before I assumed it would go out again). Folk cannot really imagine a world without light of any sort. We were stumbling around via phone torchlight. The wife misjudged the bottom stair twisting her ankle. It was bally frightening before we got the wind up storm light going.

The brown out destroyed several electrical devices, the most significant was our thermostat receiver. Now, the heat pump is already an overcomplicated mess, but the receiver is one of four parts in the chain. Thankfully the weather has been better but the house is still cold.

The net zero/climate change fanatics should be forced to live without electricity. It's not just the horrific cost - without electricity bathroom fans don't work. We were lucky in having enough hot water in the immersion, but others were reliant on their heat pump. No fans mean, for us, a steam filled bathroom, which means damp. While the fridge was ok for the 6 hours if it had been a prolonged outage that's a loss of fresh food.

Leftists are spiteful, nasty creatures who live in a bubble absolutely dependent on energy - they like their travelling, their heating, their food and hot water. That must be taken from them so they are forced to live in a cold, dark house until they realise how stupid their demented ideology is.

We are reliant on energy. It should be cheap and abundant. If folk want to buy windmill electricity then fine - but without subsidy so they pay market rate and the windmillers bear all the costs. If someone wants just nuclear, that's their choice. It should be a bodged farce of unreliables hacked together with fake certificates to pretendy make it sound green.

The alternative is a dark, cold future. One where, if I were a greeniac I'd be very, very worried.

biologyphenom
4d

Once you understand the underlying concept to justify the measures is completely bogus (also see 'covid' response) it's even more infuritating to see our way of life upended on lies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrZ3YMTdL-o

Also see this recent'ish paper- https://drbrucescott.substack.com/p/climate-crisis-scam

