Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
5h

Thank you David. There is now a considerable body of real-world data on wind farms, as you report, but hypothetical data continues to be used for future projections. No unsubsidised private enterprise determined to survive and thrive would do this. I rest my case.

Reply
Share
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
6h

“We’ve turned the environment back to actually more of its natural state.”

From memory, the true "natural state" of that area - inasmuch as it makes any sense to refer to such an imaginary thing - was dense forest.

Reply
Share
3 replies
15 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Turver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture