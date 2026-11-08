Introduction

This is the third article in the three-part series looking at what recent events mean for the economics of wind power. The first looked at Gunfleet Sands. The second piece looked at the Scroby Sands offshore windfarm. This final instalment covers the proposal to repower the Whitelee onshore windfarm.

Over the summer, the BBC was promoting the repowering of the Whitelee onshore windfarm near Glasgow. The original Whitelee windfarm began operating at the end of 2007 and the extension started collecting subsidies in 2012, meaning that both windfarms have been operating for less than 20 years. Even though it is expected that repowering will not be complete until 2035, it is clear the life of these turbines is going to be significantly shorter than expected in the various Government Generation Cost Reports. Time to explore what this development means for the cost of onshore wind.

Whitelee Onshore Windfarm Operating Performance

The Whitelee onshore windfarm first started collecting Renewables Obligation subsidies in December 2007 and the original site consisted of 140 Siemens Gamesa 2.3MW turbines equating to a nameplate capacity 322MW. It was then expanded in two phases that added another 75 turbines of 3MW and 1.67MW capacity giving a 217MW nameplate capacity for the extension and 539MW in total.

The operational performance of Whitelee has been patchy at best as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Whitelee and Whitelee Extension Load Factor by Year (%)

Using generation data from Ofgem’s RO database, the annual load factor can be calculated. The load factor for the original Whitelee project (green line) has fluctuated in the range 20-25% for most of the time from 2009 to 2025, averaging 20.5%. Whitelee Extension (orange line) has performed even worse, delivering load factors of 15-20% for most of the years from 2013 to 2025, averaging 16.7%. This compares to the lifetime average load factors for onshore wind assumed by the Government of 32% in the 2016 Generation Cost report, 45-48% in the 2023 version and 36-37% in the 2025 report.

Whitelee is situated south of Glasgow but north of the B6 transmission boundary between Scotland and England so can sometimes be constrained. Using constraint volume from REF, adding back the constrained volume for the whole of Whitelee from 2013 onwards gives the blue line on the chart. This adjusted load factor has fluctuated from 14.9% in 2015 to a maximum of 26.9% in 2020 and averaging 22.2% over the 2013-2025 period. Even taking into account constraint volumes, the adjusted load factor for the whole of Whitelee has fallen far short of Government estimates.

In the various Government generation cost reports, they expected onshore wind turbines to last 24 years in 2016, 25 years in 2023 and a staggering 35 years in the 2025 report. It is looking like the original turbines will barely last 23 years, and only some of the extension turbines will last a maximum of 23 years. Since 2008 the combined Whitelee windfarm has collected Renewables Obligation Certificates with a buyout value of £686m to the end of 2025. The subsidies for the original Whitelee project are due to run out at the end of 2027 and the subsidies for the Whitelee Extension will expire in 2032. This gives a powerful incentive to consider repowering the site and collect new subsidies through a Contract for Difference (CfD).

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Whitelee Repowering Proposals

The scoping report for Whitelee repowering proposes replacing the existing 215 turbines with 124 x 8MW units for an upgraded nameplate capacity of 1GW across the huge 82km2 site. The new turbines will have a maximum tip height of 250m, up significantly from the maximum 140m of the existing turbines.

The proposal includes installing new 5m deep foundations for the new turbines, new crane pads, extra underground power cables and a new onsite substation. This is not so much “repowering” as a total redevelopment of the site. They are seeking consent for an operating life of 50 years from the date of final commissioning which seems rather optimistic unless they are considering a further redevelopment halfway through the 50-year term.

In the BBC report linked above, Scottish Power’s Chief Executive tried to make a virtue out of removing the forest that used to occupy the site saying:

“It’s a huge open area which was covered with commercial forestry, a lot of which we’ve taken away.” “We’ve turned the environment back to actually more of its natural state.”

The scoping report does not specify the foundation removal depth for the existing turbines, nor does it say whether existing underground cables will remain or be removed. Decommissioning of the new turbines from the repowering project is specifically excluded from the scoping report. If they are leaving the old foundations in the ground, cannot be bothered to cover the detail of decommissioning of the new installation and make a virtue out of chopping down trees, perhaps onshore is not as environmentally friendly as we have been led to believe.

Sensitivity Analysis of Whitelee LCOE

Scottish Power say the cost of Whitelee repowering development will be around £1.5bn to deliver the 1GW capacity. This is broadly in line with the £1.7bn full capital cost of a 1GW windfarm scaled up from the 52MW reference site in the Government’s 2025 Generation Cost report. This report claimed a levelised cost of onshore wind energy (LCOE) of £58/MWh for projects delivering in 2030. However, this figure is extremely sensitive to several key parameters.

The main parameters driving the LCOE are the upfront capex, load factor, asset life and discount rate, or cost of capital. Retrofitting the Government figures into a Discounted Cashflow Model yielded a baseline LCOE of £59.25/MWh, close to the Government’s headline figure. The small difference is probably accounted for by the timing and treatment of the upfront pre-development costs.

We can vary the key parameters to test the sensitivity of the LCOE. The results of this analysis are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Sensitivity of Onshore Wind LCOE to Varying Input Parameters

Since the yield on 10Y gilts has risen by about 0.9% since the report was published in late 2025, the sensitivity to a rising cost of capital should be tested. The Government assumed a discount rate of 7.6% in its calculations and if this is raised 0.9% to 8.5% the LCOE rises 8.2% to £64.70/MWh.

Second, the Government assumed a load factor of 36%, well above the average 22% achieved by the combined Whitelee project from 2013 to 2025, adjusted for curtailment. If the load factor falls to 22%, then the LCOE rises by 63.6% to £97.85/MWh. We might expect the new larger turbines to achieve slightly higher load factors, at least initially, but load factors decline over time as the blades degrade and 36% over the life of the project looks beyond reach.

Third, if the asset life is cut to 20 years – the term of new CfD contracts – from the assumed 35 years in the 2025 Generation Cost report the LCOE goes up 15.8% to £69.25/MWh.

Varying all three key parameters together more than doubles the LCOE to £120.49/MWh (2024 prices) as a top-end estimate. This compares to the onshore wind contract awards in Allocation Round 7 (AR7) of about £72/MWh. However, according to Grok, only one of these projects has yet passed the Final Investment Decision (FID) and that project Sanquhar II had already begin construction when the AR7a contract awards were announced. The other projects will need to take into account rising raw material costs and higher cost of capital as well as consider real world load factors and the expected capture price of electricity once the CfD has expired after 20 years.

Conclusions

Whitelee repowering is still just a proposal without planning permission or a CfD subsidy contract. Applying real world parameters to the onshore wind LCOE calculation demonstrate that the economics of onshore wind are deteriorating significantly. Whitelee would likely need a CfD with a strike price well above both the Government’s LCOE estimates and the AR7 clearing price to make the numbers add up.

A cynic might therefore say the Whitelee repowering is a PR exercise to divert attention away from the huge decommissioning costs looming ahead for the original project that is running out of subsidies and has had at best patchy operational performance.

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