Charles Fulthorpe
2h

Whenever the costs are discussed they appear to include (in a fashion) the cost of installing electrical equipment or buying EVs but never try to put a cost on the loss of competitiveness for UK industry. They don't try and account for the loss of jobs or tax revenue, they don't try and account for the impact on the UKs balance of payments by closing down trading industria and they don't try and account for the loss of resilience for supply of the goods that the UK needs to survive like fertilizer.

Sky news did a report on one sector (chemicals) and you get an idea for the number of plants that are shutting down. One point the presenter makes is asking why don't people think this is a bigger deal? It feels like we are only going to realise the cost when there is some sort of financial crisis (can't meet our external financial obligations) or an external crisis (war, acute climate event) that we have no capability to deal with any more. And as Mark Carney put it in Davos, countries are more willing than ever to weaponise the integration of supply chains and there probably isn't a country more vulnerable to this type of behaviour right now that the UK.

Sky news report:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=PQ3hT8tqZgo&list=PLG8IrydigQfd8BCxtmLYIwv1h4QfQQ7WD&index=1&pp=iAQB

Thanks for the Sunday morning read David

Mitch
3h

Looks like you touched a nerve there David. Just you keep on drilling down to get to the root of the problem. What a way to wake up on a Sunday! Brilliant stuff👏👏

