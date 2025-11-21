Eigen Values

Eigen Values

I sent my MP that letter about cancelling AR7. He's conservative. In his reply he says that he and his colleagues are calling on the government to halt AR7. The letter went on to explain how it would put up energy prices. So far so good but he spoiled it in the last paragraph where he said "I have been outspoken in my belief that we must transition to green energy and reduce our emissions in a way which does not harm the most vulnerable in society".

As you know, I asked the EMR Delivery Body (the bit of NESO that runs the auctions) about this. They refused to answer either way. A few days later the Low Carbon Contracts Company published their purdah policy here

https://www.cfdallocationround.uk/publications/lccc-guidance-to-industry

With lots of mention of the need to keep information secret to avoid influencing the auctions. As we have a separate auction for everything other than offshore/floating wind on a later timescale if they knew that the AR7 round was a failure they would know they didn't need to be competitive for AR7a, because Miliband would be desperate for any capacity and would therefore expand the budget to accommodate the less aggressive bids.

If we go back to AR5 not only were there no bids for offshore wind, but also all solar bids were awarded in full at the top strike price, with only very limited competition below ASP for onshore wind. I suspect it was easy to guess that the auction would fail. It probably isn't too hard this time either.

The fact that the AR7 initial budget is so small in terms of capacity procurement (just 3GW at ASP, 4.2GW at £90/MWh) is an indication that the volume of applications was disappointing. Clearly the best hope is that a smaller budget might sharpen competitive pencils, which might trap in more capacity if Miliband can agree to a budget expansion with the Treasury. He's almost out of time for that, and I don't fancy his chances given the pressure on Reeves. Perhaps they're simply bluffing that there were any bids at all (except perhaps for 200MW of floating wind at sky high prices). If AR7a goes like AR5 we will pay top whack for solar and onshore wind, and get nothing offshore.

