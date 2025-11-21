A short bonus article this week on the lack of news out of Allocation Round 7 (AR7). In mid-October, the Government announced a revised timeline for AR7, particularly for offshore technologies, see Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - AR7 Revised Timeline for Offshore Technologies

This called for the Contract Budget Notice to be published by DESNZ on October 27th. This happened on schedule, and we covered it here.

The new timeline also called for the Notice of Auction to be published on October 27th and set out that the Sealed Bid Window would be open from 11-17 November. However, there have been no announcements from the Government, NESO or the CfD microsite publishing details of the auction or sealed bid window. There have been no announcements about non-offshore technologies either, perhaps indicating that part of the process is running on the longest timeline.

This is in stark contrast to last year’s AR6, when a specific notice of auction was announced on 5 August 2024 and we were notified that the sealed bid window has closed on August 24th. Similar announcements were made for AR5 in 2023 and AR4 in 2022.

Now here we are on 21 November 2025 and we are none the wiser whether the auction has begun, nor whether sealed bids have been invited. Curious. There must be something going on behind the scenes, but we can only speculate at this stage.

You can help reduce energy costs by writing to your MP to ask them to demand Ed Miliband cancels AR7. Net Zero Watch have a page that helps you do this with just a few clicks:

https://www.netzerowatch.com/email-your-mp

