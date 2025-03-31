Tom Nelson Podcast Appearance
My Net Zero is Worse than Climate Change presentation on Tom Nelson
I was lucky enough to be invited on the Tom Nelson podcast and the recording was released today. We covered my Net Zero is Worse than Climate Change presentation and some of the current UK Net Zero politics.
If you enjoyed this interview then please share and sign up below to receive all my articles on the main section.
Eigen Values is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.