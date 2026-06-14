Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Martin E's avatar
Martin E
3d

In the first instance I’d like to see the Mental Health Act and the Treason Act, as was historically, be enforced on any and all who somehow think we can control the global weather by reducing our carbon emissions and by trashing our country in the process.

Every penny spent on net zero is money totally wasted, there can be absolutely no benefit to anyone but the recipients of subsidies, their bankers and industries overseas.

The acts of Miliband, May and others are off the scale way beyond batshit crazy. The whole cult of climate change bollocks not only needs dismantling but those involved should be permanently and indefinitely placed out of harms way.

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Mark Hazell's avatar
Mark Hazell
3dEdited

As you point out there’s lots to unpick but I’ll stick to just one area, something I know a little about as a Chemical Engineer …

The statement that CCUS “will require continued and further innovation and deployment incentives to help technologies reach technology maturity, reduce costs and deploy at pace and at scale.”

Not a hope in hell.

Most of the technologies have been around for decades, we know what it costs at scale and it isn’t getting substantially cheaper, so without continued massive subsidies or punitive taxes on emissions will never be remotely economic.

And of course retrofitting it to carbon emitting plant like gas fired power stations for which there are economic, low carbon alternatives is the very essence of stupidity.

Logically you would only deploy such wildly expensive solutions once all the lower cost options had been realised and they were the sole technologies left to deal with the few remaining critical but hard to abate processes or ones for which no lower carbon substitute for the product could be found.

But of course there are now massive pots of taxpayers money available for such schemes so we have a whole ecosystem of organisations, lobbyists, consultancies and now contractors and erstwhile operating companies promoting them, all desperate to be fed from the public trough.

DAC of course is even worse … ‘Wile E. Coyote’ territory if ever there was one.

Regardless of your view on climate change or Net Zero, if you accept that something needs to be done to reduce carbon emissions, our approach is incomprehensible.

I guess though this is where the ‘climate emergency’ card gets played ie. we now have policy driven by little more than blind panic.

The fact that the CCC accepts and indeed supports such utter nonsense is for me the clearest evidence that, despite what they would have us believe, they aren’t ’experts’ and our whole Net Zero edifice is not even fit for the purpose it is ostensibly supposed to serve.

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