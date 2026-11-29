Introduction

Sometimes you come across an article or a book and think “I wish I had written that.” Richard Lyon’s new book, the Energy Trap is one such book. Churchill once said, “I am sorry to have made a long speech, but I did not have time to write a shorter one.” Richard has taken the time to write about energy in a concise and accessible way. The book can be read in a couple of hours and after reading it, the lay reader will fully understand the folly of the so-called energy transition: borrowing against future economic output to spend on new energy system that will destroy the same future economic output. The reason I wish I had written it is because Richard has covered many of the topics that Eigen Values has covered but in a shorter, more accessible way.

This article is a summary of the book and also covers some of the controversy the book has generated. I highly recommend the book, which is available on Amazon here and other bookshops. I am sure many would welcome this book as a stocking filler this Christmas.

The Physics of Energy

The book begins with a primer on the physics of energy. The importance of the energy gradient, energy density, areal power density, the difference between fuels and carriers and what Richard terms the thermodynamic floor underpinning modern civilisation. The combination of energy gradient, density and areal power density define energy quality and energy quality determines whether an energy source can sustain modern industrial civilisation.

Energy gradient explains why you can cook an egg in a frying pan, but not in a swimming pool, even though the pool contains more energy than the pan. Energy density measures how much energy is packed into a given mass or volume. Natural gas stores about 55MJ/kg, compared to dry wood at about 16MJ/kg. Areal power density measures how much energy can be produced from a unit of land. A wind farm might take up about 1,000km2 to produce 1GW of continuous power, but a nuclear power station only 1km2.

Society has progressed up the energy quality ladder to deliver railways, aviation, better agriculture and the globalised supply chain. The transition to wind and solar means sliding down the energy quality ladder. There is no increase in the quantity of that energy can substitute for the lack of quality. Western energy policy is in direct contradiction of the Laws of Physics. Low-quality energy cannot sustain a planet of 8 billion people.

Industrial Metabolism

Having got the physics of energy out of the way, The Energy Trap goes on to cover the chemistry of energy and the four fundamental processes that underpin modern civilisation. Richard calls this the industrial metabolism that covers steelmaking, cement production, manufacturing ammonia and making plastics. All four processes require vast quantities of hydrocarbons and extreme temperatures.

Without steel, there are no cities, no railways, no ships, no surgical instruments and no wind turbines. Without cement there are no dams, no foundations, no roads or runways and no nuclear power stations. Without ammonia there is none of the nitrogen fertiliser that sustains about half the global population. Without plastics there is no food packaging, no electronics and no modern medicine.

The proposal to ‘electrify everything’ would mean altering the fundamental metabolism of society by replacing coal in steelmaking with hydrogen, reinventing the chemistry of calcium carbonate to make cement without emitting carbon dioxide, making ammonia from hydrogen and making plastics by synthesising hydrocarbons from carbon dioxide and hydrogen. Every single one of these alternative processes requires vast amounts cheap, reliable and high-quality energy that simply will not be available after the energy transition. Even worse, the wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and transmission line require steel, cement and plastics that can only be produced efficiently using hydrocarbons. These systems wear out and need to be replaced, but if the old energy system has been switched off, the new system cannot be replaced.

Depleting Inheritance

Now we move onto the most controversial chapter of the book. Richard argues that we hit “peak economic oil” in 2006. The surge in shale oil and gas since from the USA was enabled by the artificially cheap money created by central banks in response to the 2008 financial crisis. This has brought forward production of finite oil resources that Richard estimates at around 2 trillion barrels, of which about half has been produced.

This section of the book has led to some criticism from Tilak Doshi and a response from Richard on the Daily Sceptic. They disagree about the timing and economic impact of declining cheap conventional oil. We do not need to go into all the twists and turns of the argument here, but the argument really boils down to how fast the remaining oil we have available will be depleted and how fast prices will rise as the cheapest oil is depleted first. In effect, if Richard is too pessimistic, that means the Energy Trap is delayed rather than eliminated. Both Richard and Tilak agree with the rest of the argument that we must use the remaining oil resources very carefully.

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Renewables Paradox

In this chapter, the Energy Trap argues that investing the remaining endowment of hydrocarbon energy in renewables is a huge misallocation of both capital and energy.

First is what Richard terms the fuel bridge problem: a new energy system that descends the energy quality ladder will not generate enough surplus energy to replace itself. In this sense, intermittent wind and solar renewables are an energy and societal cul-de-sac with no way of turning back.

Second, moving down the energy quality ladder means declining Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROI) or sliding down the energy cliff which means we spend more societal time, money and energy collecting the energy required to run a modern economy which leads to degradation of society.

Finally, Richard explores the material and money costs of the storage required to make an electricity system provide power on demand and the extra materials and energy required to replace the whole system every 20-25 years.

Perhaps unsurprisingly to readers of Eigen Values, the Energy Trap finds that renewables are not in fact renewable at all. This is the Renewables Paradox where the energy transition demands a huge expansion of the workload on the same hydrocarbon system that is supposed to be eliminated. And then repeated again and again once the hydrocarbon system has been switched off.

Escape Hatches

In this chapter Richard tests the escape hatches put forward by renewable energy enthusiasts and finds they will not work either.

The most popular escape hatch is the efficiency illusion. This rests on the claim that technological progress will mean we use energy more efficiently through more efficient engines, LED lighting and so on. But Jevons’ paradox teaches us that if energy efficiency increases, then demand for energy rises because energy use becomes cheaper.

The second alleged escape hatch is hydrogen. Richard describes hydrogen as a distraction in energy policy because it is superficially attractive in that it can be burned like hydrocarbons to release energy, but without carbon dioxide emissions. But hydrogen comes with many problems such as the round-trip efficiency of using renewable electricity to make hydrogen by electrolysis, store it and then burn it to make “on demand” electricity is 30-40%. There are other problems with hydrogen too such as embrittlement and spontaneous combustion.

The third escape hatch is that the economy can keep growing while using less energy, so-called decoupling. The trouble is there is no example in history of a country continuing to grow strongly while reducing energy consumption.

Energy and Your Money

The Energy Trap then explores the relationship between energy and money. This idea gets precious little attention in the mainstream press, but in my view is one of the strongest arguments in the book and is deserving of far more mainstream attention.

The basic argument is the money, particularly debt, is a claim on the future output of an economy. The £10 note in your pocket is a promise that someone in the economy will use energy to produce goods or services. This means that currency is little more than a token to demand future energy use.

When looked at like this, when the money supply expands while the energy supply contracts each money token is a claim on a shrinking pool of real goods and services. This situation leads to rising inflation that monetary policy cannot reverse. The best real-world example is the 1970’s when oil prices soared, energy demand was constrained and loose monetary policy meant inflation soared.

The problem is that there is a strong overlap between renewable energy advocates and modern monetary theorists. They argue that the energy transition can be financed by printing money, but in the end, you cannot print energy. You cannot legislate or vote energy into existence. If misguided energy policy violates the Laws of Physics set out in the Energy Trap, no amount of money or magical thinking can save you from the consequences.

Forging a New Realism to Escape the Energy Trap

The final chapter of the book moves on to how we escape the energy trap. There is only one known technology that can take us up the energy ladder – nuclear power. Nuclear can deliver steeper energy gradients, higher energy density and higher power density per unit of land. Higher quality than wind and solar on every measure, while emitting next to no carbon dioxide.

Although Uranium is also finite, new fuel cycles like fast reactors can extend the life of Uranium resources and of course if the Thorium cycle is commercialised, that gives even more decades of high-quality energy.

The book argues that it is urgent we embark on a crash programme to build new nuclear to construct a bridge to a high-quality energy future. This will allow the remaining hydrocarbons to be used on activities for which there is no effective substitute such as making steel, cement, pharmaceuticals, plastics and fertilisers.

Richard is quite pessimistic, arguing that we have already wasted many years, lots of energy and capital building a renewable energy system that does not and will never work. We may already be on a path that will force a reduction in living standards until the new high-quality energy system can be built. He argues that our fossil fuel endowment should be used instead to build nuclear power plants and for technologies like geothermal heat and passive house designs.

Conclusions

The Energy Trap is a book I wish I had written. The best feature of the book is that it covers all the bases concisely and in simple language accessible to a lay audience. There are some controversial statements, but these are really points of detail. The general thrusts that humanity has thrived when climbing the energy ladder; that wind and solar renewables represent a retrograde step; that printing money while contracting energy supply is idiotic and we must change course to a nuclear future if we are to maintain a high-functioning society are difficult to argue against.

We can argue about the size of the remaining hydrocarbon endowment, but surely nobody would disagree with using it wisely. The physics tells us that the only way to continue climbing the energy quality ladder is a crash programme of new nuclear power. This will allow the remaining hydrocarbons to be used on things that are important but much less efficient without them.

This book should be a cold shower for Net Zero advocates in all political parties and in particular the current Government that has fallen hook, line and sinker right into the Energy Trap. Bravo, Richard Lyon.

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