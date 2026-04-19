Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
6h

Thank you, David for explaining some of the "creative accounting" and arcane rules being employed in the U.K. to obscure the high cost of offshore wind, even with the taxpayer-funded subsidies. The summary is that when unreliable energy sources are included in the U.K. grid, total cost per megawatt-hour increases. This general rule is observed in power grids worldwide. In California, USA there are high penetrations of solar, wind, and batteries. The result, even with the taxpayer-funded subsidies, California power rates are now the highest in the continental U.S.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
5h

Morning David,

I have to say I'm getting sick of this. Every Sunday morning we are being fed truth bombs by your good self about how government and their lackies are lying to us, hoodwink us, distract us, gaslight us or omit certain information to make their side of the story look good. What on earth has happened to the people of this once great country that has caused them to roll over and just accept these lies etc.

It's blatantly obvious that we're being fed garbage and yet we continue to allow these idiots to walk among us destroying everything around us. It breaks my heart to see what has happened and I genuinely fear for my granddaughters future. Miliband is destroying our countryside with disgusting wind generators and horrible solar parks. Scotland was world renowned for the beautiful views across the Lochs and Glens and this "thing" is destroying everything we were once proud of, and we are paying from our own pockets for it to be destroyed. We are so screwed! 🤦‍♂️

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