Eigen Values

Eigen Values

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
6h

Great analysis again David. Think you should join the CCC and bring some much needed knowledge and intelligence to UK energy policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
3h

The CCC is a comic opera. Pinchbeck is the Dame.

Mad Ed is sat in the VIP box laughing his head off, saying:

"I like that, I think I will make it government policy!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Turver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture