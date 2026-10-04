Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Oct 4Edited

The CCC might actually have a point on aviation emissions, but not for climate reasons!

I’ve been re-reading Richard Lyon’s Substack posts on “The Energy Trap”, prompted by his recent appearance on the Climate Sceptic Podcast “Have we hit peak oil yet?” which is well worth watching: https://www.climateskeptic.org/p/the-climate-skeptic-podcast-episode-51e.

His concise and layman-friendly book of the same title is now available on Amazon and must rank as one of the most important ever written on energy policy because what he discloses is far, far worse than popular understanding.

It’s an uncontroversial 2½-hour read because he skips over the irrelevant vexatious science of climate change and “conspiracies theories” on why such obviously failing and unilaterally pointless Net Zero energy policies are being pursued with such political fanaticism while disallowing any meaningful public debate.

He concentrates instead on the physics, chemistry, geology and economics of energy, quoting fictional Scottie of the USS Enterprise with “Ye cannae change the laws of physics”. His technical background and senior role 25-years in the oil and gas industry have combined to make him ideally suited to author such an eye-opening work.

He points out that every past human technological advance – wood to coal, coal to oil, oil to nuclear - has been to adopt a superior technology whereas the Net Zero “transition” is a retrograde step to rely on low-quality (low-ERoEI, Fig 4 in the book) energy sources like wind and solar and low-quality energy carriers like lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen (Fig 1 in the book).

These past advances have relied on the old technologies being available to build out the new technologies whereas the “Just Stop Oil” fantasy mindset of the 2050 Net Zero transition is to dispense with the old technologies and rely on the ineffective new weather-dependent short-lifespan low-quality energy technologies which in the real world can only be built (and replaced every 20 or so years) with the heavy-lifting support of hydrocarbons.

Further to the Net Zero fantasy, he notes that about a third of all hydrocarbon use today is as feedstock in the production of the four essential pillars of modern industrial economies - steel, cement, ammonia and plastics – and that trying to produce these by any other means is not a feasible option.

Most importantly, he claims that the falling discovery rate of new economic oil resources indicates that “peak oil” happened in 2006 causing a price spike which was probably the main underlying cause of the 2008 financial crisis. He warns that we should be conserving our limited reserves rather than squandering them (on flights to Alicante?) as we are doing now. He asserts that a prompt transition to cheap prolific nuclear power and the electrification of as much as possible is the only way to avert the existential energy trap now staring us in the face.

Don’t forget that Net Zero was cooked up by the United Nations which is not exactly a “centre of excellence” authority on global energy policies. Their 2019 infamous, obviously infeasible 1.5° Special Report stated “Global net human-caused emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) would need to fall by about 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching ‘net zero’ around 2050. This means that any remaining emissions would need to be balanced by removing CO2 from the air”.

For reasons only they can explain, our technically-challenged Uniparty politicians gleefully adopted the UN’s fatally-flawed Net Zero policy, apparently without understanding its inevitable deeply destructive consequences and apparently now oblivious to the fact that we could be facing civilisational collapse within a relatively short time if we don’t do something about it.

Much of the blame for this catastrophe must lie with our energy industry professionals, most of whom (e.g. BP with their delusional excursion into the windmill business) have meekly gone along with the UN’s cynically-manipulated Net Zero “consensus” to lead us racing lemming-like towards the energy trap cliff-edge: https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/net-zero-nonsense.jpg.

It’s great that Richard has articulated the dire state of our energy policy so clearly. Hopefully our delinquent politicians will belatedly take note. Richard Lyon for Energy Secretary!

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Michael's avatar
Michael
Oct 4

I am sorry to say this but you are 100% WRONG in your assumptions, the CCC are NOT after your holiday……..you did not include the wonderful, innovative work the CCC have done on the Great British Holiday. Two weeks each year at a holiday camp, preferably next to the coast, sites are currently being looked at, there is a urgency here as the Home Office also want these as temporary permanent accommodation for new arrivals by unauthorised means.

The CCC want you to enjoy living in a 10x8 luxury cabin, accommodation for maximum of 6, supplementary charges for below, wake up each morning at 0600hrs to the sound of the Victory bugle, two hours of callisthenics, then the communal showers for a vigorously refreshing cold shower (towels, soap, shampoo not provided), then off to the Victory cafeteria for a nourishing breakfast of one egg, one tomato and one slice (unbuttered) of toast, all from the Victory farms. Then it’s education time- two hours of CCC economics, special attention to be paid to the section “Freedom and Justice Whose Money Is It”, at 1100hrs the first Hate session is scheduled, this will be part 1 of six daily re education sessions where the people will learn to hate those who are against US!- session one- Hate Freedom of Thought, session two- Hate Freedom of Movement outside of your designated zone, session three- Hate Fossil Fuel as it has set the land, sea and air of FIRE, session four- Hate Israel for standing up to terrorism, session five- Hate Farage and all those who do not BELIEVE, and session six- Hate the West and its misleading education system, especially its failure to understand history. Then at 2000hrs whilst singing the Victory anthem and declaring love and praise for our glorious leader, Andy, Andy, Andy, you will be embraced by the love of your fellow inmates/prisoners/campers/holidaymakers. Then it’s off to the Victory theatre to watch “Andy and how I saved the World” with rolling updates across the screen of the pig iron, wheat, barley, potatoes produced in this the fifth 10yr plan, note carefully how each year production has nearly tripled, and that the World is starving, war torn and pitilessly killing itself whilst WE are living in a Free, Democratic Republic especially now we have got rid of useless voting. Don’t forget that today Victory Beer at 0.25%adv and Victory Gin at 5.0abv are on Special Offer to get the Victory Party started, ration limit two units.

Victory is OUR’S, God bless Net Zero, it has given us the chance to live miserable lives, with no hope, in a open air prison, where nothing works, everything is too expensive and the greatest crime is too think……..where can I get a boat to escape this hell hole.

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