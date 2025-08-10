Eigen Values

Martin E
5d

It is not only new deployment of generation assets and transmission & distribution infrastructure driving demand for the likes of silver & copper it is total replacement of generation assets every 15/20/25 years forever, with questionable levels of recovery.

Then we have the somewhat precious highly processed hydrocarbons intrinsic in wind turbine blades, remember when free supermarket bags disappeared because they were demonised for being ‘single use’ despite many of us using them to bag kitchen food waste? Now we have massive wind turbine blades, quite possibly the biggest single use plastic structures ever, which also employ lots of single use balsa a one time harvest from the Amazon rainforest.

Mention is made by the green blob that shredded ‘waste’ resin reinforcement composite from the wind turbine blades can be used to bulk out concrete foundations, but effectively that’s just redirecting landfill (and escaping landfill taxes?)

We should be getting the very highest return that we possibly can, that’s everything, minerals, labour, water, land use, hydrocarbons. I’m probably at odds with some in that I believe burning hydrocarbons for energy isn’t a good thing, it’s as unsustainable as ‘renewables’ Nuclear is the only sane solution.

These ‘valuable green jobs’ don’t ’solve the problem’ They create more problems, masses of landfill for future generations while simultaneously crippling the economy. That a country claims to do this in order to save the planet and control the weather is off the scale batshit crazy

It is the economics of the madhouse.

Ian Braithwaite
5d

Thank you David! To complement your article, Mark Mills (referred to by Steve Elliott) and mining expert Simon Michaux have been trying to draw attention to this for some time. In his book 'More and More and More', Jean-Baptiste Fressoz describes how previous energy "transitions" have been no such thing, but additions instead. There is a chapter on copper in Ed Conway's compelling read 'Material World: A Substantial Story of Our Past and Future', in which one gains an impression of the gargantuan size and despoliation of copper mines, from which which transition zealots look away.

My own interest is in mining irony: it takes a great deal of risky money and many years to establish a new mine. We were told we had to have wind and solar because we couldn't afford the cost or the wait for nuclear energy.

