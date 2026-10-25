Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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David Roper's avatar
David Roper
3d

There's no way the operator should be able to claim they can't or needn't remove the jackets/ foundations. That requirement has been a UK international obligation sinnce the OSPAR Convention of 1992.

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3 replies by David Turver and others
Jaime Jessop's avatar
Jaime Jessop
3d

Even grand, virtue-signalling eco-Communist wealth redistribution schemes eventually run out of other people's money. We're going to have seascapes and landscapes littered with monstrous rusting turbines as the parasitic companies that built them go bust and cannot afford to remove them.

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