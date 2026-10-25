Introduction

This is the second in a series of three articles looking at what recent events mean for the economics of wind power. The first looked at Gunfleet Sands. The final instalment will be about the proposal to repower the Whitelee onshore windfarm. This second piece looks at the Scroby Sands offshore windfarm.

Regular readers will recall the article from earlier this year where we discussed the forecast cost of decommissioning the single failed turbine at Scroby Sands offshore wind farm. The accounts for 2025 have now been published and we can see the actual cost of decommissioning was broadly in line with the forecast. This calls into question the estimate for decommissioning the rest of the project which might be coming earlier than planned because the Renewables Obligation subsidies run out next year. It looks like Scroby Sands is in danger of running aground. This might be a portent of a wider decommissioning cost problem in other offshore wind projects.

Scroby Sands Wind Farm

To recap, Scroby Sands is a relatively small 60MW offshore wind farm off the cost of Great Yarmouth. It originally consisted of 30 x 2MW turbines and was commissioned in 2004. It was originally built by a subsidiary of E.ON UK but is now owned by German energy group RWE. In 2023, one of the turbines caught fire (see Figure 1) and RWE decided to decommission that single turbine.

Figure 1 - Scroby Sands Wind Turbine on Fire in 2023

The accounts up to 31 December 2025 for Scroby Sands were published in September 2026 and they show the wind farm turned the £4.7m pre-tax loss in 2024 into a £6.2m pre-tax profit for 2025. Both electricity generation and the realised price increased, pushing up revenue by about £1.8m. Cost of sales fell by £3.2m because routine repairs and maintenance costs fell. Taken together, the increase in revenue and reduced cost of sales gave a £5m boost to gross profits. 2024’s exceptional cost of £6m due to the increase in the estimated cost of decommissioning the failed turbine turned into a £0.5m exceptional gain as the actual decommissioning cost came in lower than estimated.

According to the Ofgem Renewable Energy Register, Scroby Sands earned Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) worth £10.8m in 2025, or nearly 48% of total revenue. Without subsidy, the gross profit of £7m would have plunged to a loss of £3.8m. They declared market revenue of £68/MWh in 2025, set against total revenue of £140/MWh, with the difference being accounted for by ROCs and probably REGOs.

Scroby Sands ROC subsidies will cease at the end of March 2027, so it is unlikely to be profitable from 2027 onwards.

Scroby Sands Decommissioning Costs

In common with other offshore windfarms, Scroby Sands details the actual and expected costs of decommissioning (Note 17), see Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Scroby Sands Decommissioning Costs from 2025 Accounts

RWE reports the present value of decommissioning the remaining 29 turbines as £48.98m. They use a discount rate of 3.75% and expect to decommission the main windfarm in 2030. Unwinding the discount for five years means they expect gross cash costs of £58.9m in 2030 for 29 turbines. This works out at £2m per turbine or just under £1m per MW of capacity. This is already well above estimates for larger windfarms around £300K/MW as covered here.

RWE also disclose the £12.46m actual cost of decommissioning the single T06 turbine that caught fire. This is a £0.54m saving on the £13m estimated cost.

RWE expect us to believe that the decommissioning cost per turbine is going to fall more than six-fold from £13.2m in 2025 to £2m in 2030. It is reasonable to expect some economies of scale, for instance mobilisation costs for a jack-up rig and learning by doing should produce savings. However, a six-fold decrease in costs is surely beyond the realms of credibility. We might wonder why the auditors Deloitte signed off on these numbers that border on fantasy.

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Missing Decommissioning Obligations

However, there is evidence that the £12.5m cost of decommissioning the single T06 turbine may be lower than will be required for the full site. Crucially, Caister Parish Council tells us that no work on the foundations of T06 was carried out as part of the decommissioning. This leaves an even bigger gap in the costs because only a partial job was carried out on T06.

Offshore Energies UK (para 4.4) says that the base case for removal of offshore wind foundations and installations “should be removal with a clear seabed, to avoid presenting a risk to current or future users of the sea.” Government regulations (paras 7.2.1 and 7.2.2) make clear that “all installations and structures be fully removed” and that exceptions to the standards set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) will only be considered “on presentation of compelling evidence that removal would create unacceptable risks to personnel or to the marine environment, be technically unfeasible or involve extreme costs.”

There is some potential wiggle room for Scroby Sands though because it was consented before June 2006. For offshore windfarms consented before that date, decommissioning conditions are set by the Crown Estate not the Government so there is some ambiguity as to the obligations on Scroby Sands. However, it does seem unlikely the Crown would approve breaches of IMO standards or set significantly weaker conditions than the Government.

The cost of foundation removal was not included in the £12.5m cost. It is therefore likely that the true cost per turbine is much more than 6X the estimate for the full wind farm, meaning it is even more likely that the provision for decommissioning the rest of the site is way too low.

Impact of Losing Subsidies and Abolishing Carbon Taxes

In 2025, Scroby Sands made £6.2m of pre-tax profits selling electricity at £68/MWh only because it received around £10.8m of subsidies. Without those subsidies it would have made a loss. In 2026, it is likely the windfarm is making even higher profits and might even be profitable without subsidies because electricity prices have been elevated, largely as a result of the Iran conflict.

We should analyse what will happen to the profitability of Scroby Sands in the coming years. First, the conflict will end at some point and electricity prices will normalise, with the futures market expecting natural gas prices to return to 81.25p/therm in Winter 2029. We also know that the subsidies will run out in March 2027 and the Carbon Price Support (CPS) mechanism will be removed in April 2028. Both Reform and the Tories have also pledged to remove Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) if they come to power. The estimated impact of these items on profitability is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - Estimated Impact on Scroby Sands Profitability

The calculation generally assumes that generation remains at 2025 levels of 162,313MWh. It is also assumed that the average offshore wind reference price (IMRP) for 2026 YTD remains throughout 2027. The Baseline IMRP reference price then falls back to £80/MWh in 2028 and £73.74/MWh from 2029 in line with the expected reduction in gas prices towards 2025 levels. The estimated CPS cost of £6.60/MWh is removed in 2028 (discounted by 25% for the full year effect) and the estimated CPS cost of £21/MWh is removed from April 2029 (discounted by 25% for the full year effect). This gives net IMRP of £75.05/MWh in 2028, £53.27/MWh in 2029 and £48.64/MWh in 2030. Scroby Sands receives a discount to IMRP of about 7% so the capture price is adjusted accordingly.

These prices are used to estimate the annual generation revenue. From April 2027 onwards, RO subsidies dry up, leaving an estimated £3.36m for 2027 and of course no subsidies for 2028-2030. Revenue from selling REGO certificates is estimated at £0.8m from 2025 onwards. As can be seen total revenue is estimated to increase to £25.85m in 2026 before falling back to £18m in 2027, £12m in 2028, £8m in 2029 and £7.2m in 2030. Assuming costs remain static at 2025 levels, profit rises to over £9m in 2026 before falling to £1.4m in 2027 then to a loss of £4.5m in 2028, £8.6m in 2029 and £9.4m in 2030.

However, we should really be focusing on cashflow rather than profitability but unfortunately, Scroby Sands does not produce a cashflow statement. Grok estimated operating cash generation of ~£10.4m in 2025, including subsidies but excluding the one-off decommissioning spend. Ending of the subsidies (£10.8m in 2025) will at best lead to cashflow breakeven and removal of CPS and ETS will make Scroby Sands a cash consumer at the operating level in future years. This leads to the conclusion Scroby Sands may well have to be decommissioned earlier than 2030.

Where Will the Cash Come From?

We now need to consider where the cash will come from to fund the declared £58.9m gross decommissioning costs for the remaining 29 turbines and removal of all 30 foundations. The accounts (Note 10) declare that the parent company owes £26.3m to Scroby Sands in the form of an unsecured loan. This loan could be called in but leaves a shortfall of £32.6m to be funded by the RWE parent company. Of course, the shortfall is likely to be much larger because the decommissioning of T06 tells us that the £58.9m gross provision significantly understates what the actual costs are likely to be.

Suddenly, a subsidiary generating operating cashflow for the RWE parent becomes a significant cash drain.

Conclusions

Although the decommissioning of the single T06 turbine at Scroby Sands came in cheaper than forecast, the cost was 6X the rate estimated for decommissioning the remaining 29 machines. Moreover, the work to decommission T06 excluded any work on the foundations, making the cost gap even wider.

The end of RO subsidies for Scroby Sands will significantly reduce revenue. The ending of the CPS in 2028 will reduce wholesale electricity prices and add further downward pressure on revenue and probably push Scroby Sands into losses and send it cashflow negative. If a new centre-right government also removed the remaining ETS carbon cost, wholesale prices will fall further and make Scroby Sands bleed cash.

This will lead to a big cash drain on the parent company RWE that will have to fund the decommissioning costs. Scroby Sands is running aground. Ironically, it can only be saved by high gas prices.

I would like to encourage readers to sign this petition calling for Net Zero to be suspended until a full impact assessment has been carried out.

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