Eigen Values

Douglas Brodie
Congratulations David on another great post exposing the pointless madness of the economy-wrecking Net Zero endeavour which the electorate-disenfranchising Uniparty has foist upon us. Please indulge this quite long comment on the same theme but at a deeper level.

For many years I’ve struggled to comprehend why UK politicians of all stripes have pursued policies which are so harmful to the interests of ordinary people. The anti-Trump mainstream media misrepresents and disparages almost everything President Trump says and does (e.g. the disgraceful obviously-deliberate BBC mis-splicing of what he said on J6), but by following independent pro-Trump US commentators I am now more certain than ever that these unfathomable oppressions are all about kowtowing to the globalist/Deep-State drive for “globalisation”. See for example here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brs4aXOvdxg and here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcRVlR0oIWw&t=30s.

The spanner in the works for globalists is that President Trump told the assembled WEF at Davos that “globalisation has failed” and that the USA is now pursuing a completely different “America First” policy to “Make America Great Again”. He abhors how globalisation has enriched the financial ‘elites’ at the expense of ordinary people (Wall Street versus Main Street), exporting jobs abroad, deindustrialising at home, hollowing out whole communities and leaving the entire country exposed to insecurity and decline. Needless to say, exactly the same disaster has unfolded here in the UK, as I laid out here https://metatron.substack.com/p/dissecting-scotlands-economy-wrecking.

President Trump is striving to reverse this regression with his tariff policies which are now creating massive inwards investment in home-grown USA manufacturing industry with well-paid jobs. He has also withdrawn from many unaccountable globalist bodies to free the USA from the tyrannies of Net Zero, Agenda 2030, uncontrolled mass immigration and other harmful polices all emanating from the Deep State imposition of globalisation. Who can argue that this approach to limit the power of the globalists is not benign and long-overdue?

This has led me to belatedly realise that although Margaret Thatcher did a great job of turning the country around in the 1980s (at that time the UK was the economic “sick man” of Europe), she only moved it towards becoming a non-industrial service economy. Could she instead have done what Trump is doing now? Probably not due to the intransigence of the unions who were hell bent on anti-capitalist revolution and also due to the national sovereignty constraints of being at that time a member the undemocratic EU. Whole industries have since been decimated in the pursuit of profits and the endgame of elite-controlled globalisation.

Joining the dots, I believe this is why the Deep State-subservient UK Uniparty is so unfathomably intent on pursuing the economy-wrecking globalist policy of Net Zero when they must know that it won’t make the slightest difference to the global climate. These puppet politicians have shown for many years that they don’t care a jot about ordinary people, they only care about conspiring with their Deep State overlords to achieve the hidden-in-plain-sight goal of authoritarian one-world governance (“You will own nothing and you will be happy”) and their dystopian UN Agenda 2030 (so obviously oppressive that they never dare to even mention it).

This is why they all are so desperate to censor freedom of speech and to electronically shackle the populace with Digital Ids (as during the Covid “malarkey”). Just last week the EU endorsed the UN’s dystopian “Declaration on Information Integrity on Climate Change”, leading the way to censorship of honestly-expressed scepticism on the climate change hoax, see here https://www.climateskeptic.org/p/facts-flee-as-the-eu-prepares-to.

This comes on top of France’s X headquarters being raided by police and Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez launching a “coalition of the digitally willing” aimed at regulating social media, using child protection as a very obvious pretext for imposing their tyranny.

These globalist puppets really are in a panic and it’s all because President Trump has upset the globalist applecart, for which we should all be very grateful as explained here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-6HIPI2g8DA.

Nickrl
The accounts you referenced above have some interesting other nuggets:

It seems decommissioning provision never included for onshore works!!

T06 caught fire after it had been recommissioned following component exchange due to a fault. Sounds like an insurance claim to me but not mentioned.

Component exchange is pretty excessive for asset without much life left in it. During 2024, 2 generators, 6 gearboxes and 8 blade bearings were exchanged across 8 turbines compared to 7 generators, 7 gearboxes and 6 transformers being exchanged across 8 turbines in 2023. For a coal fired station yits almost unheard of to change transformers at this vintage, an alternator might need a rewind if it developed an earth fault. They of course didn't have gearboxes but I imagine bearings would have been routinely upgraded. This leads to high O&M costs being charged.

I was also amused to see in the Great Yarmouth referenced environmental statement that several turbines have become in accessible by boat as sand as shoaled since turbines were installed so they need to use a walker vessell to get to them!

Not sure how they have such a big asset value in vehicles maybe it includes boats.

