Regular readers will recall the article form last year highlighting the Offshore Wind Decommissioning Timebomb. That article highlighted that although most offshore windfarms are creating paper provisions neither they nor their parent companies are accumulating ring-fenced cash to fund decommissioning at the end of life. That analysis was based on wind farm companies’ own estimates of decommissioning liabilities. Now new data published by Scroby Sands windfarms indicates that estimates of the decommissioning costs are likely way too low, the bomb is much bigger than we thought and has the fuse has just been lit.

Scroby Sands is a relatively small 60MW offshore wind farm off the cost of Great Yarmouth. It originally consisted of 30 x 2MW turbines and was commissioned in 2004. It was originally built by a subsidiary of E.ON UK but is now owned by German energy group RWE. RWE is the company that won the lion’s share of offshore wind contracts in the recent AR7 auction. In 2023, one of the turbines caught fire (see Figure 1) and RWE has decided to decommission that single turbine.

Figure 1 - Scroby Sands Wind Turbine on Fire in 2023

The accounts up to 31 December 2024 for Scroby Sands were published at the end of 2025 and they show the wind farm is losing money, with pre-tax losses rising to £4.7m, up from £2.8m the year before. Revenue is down due to a reduction in average power prices and costs are up due to higher maintenance costs. According to the Ofgem Renewable Energy Register, Scroby Sands earned Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) worth £9.78m in 2024, or nearly 48% of total revenue. Without subsidy, the gross profit of £1.94m would have plunged to a loss of £7.85m. ROC subsidies are supposed to last for 20 years, yet despite being commissioned in 2004, Scroby Sands was still receiving certificates in 2025. It cannot be long before the subsidies run out, calling into question the economic viability of the wind farm.

Scroby Sands Decommissioning Costs

In common with other offshore windfarms, Scroby Sands details the expected costs of decommissioning, see Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Scroby Sands Decommissioning Costs from 2024 Accounts

RWE reports the present value of decommissioning the remaining 29 turbines as £44.2m. They use a discount rate of 4.75% and expect to decommission the main windfarm in 2030. Unwinding the discount means they expect gross cash costs of £58.4m in 2030 for 29 turbines. This works out at £2m per turbine or about £1m per MW of capacity. Remarkably, they have recorded a £2.5m reduction in the expected cost of decommissioning.

RWE also disclose the expected cost of decommissioning the single T06 turbine that caught fire. The costs have risen by nearly £6m from last year’s £7.2m to £13.2m including the £0.2m already spent, or £6.6m per MW. The remaining expenses are supposed to incurred during 2025, so are undiscounted.

RWE expect us to believe that the decommissioning cost per turbine is going to fall more than six-fold from £13.2m in 2025 to £2m in 2030. It is reasonable to expect some economies of scale, but a six-fold decrease in costs is surely beyond the realms of credibility. We might wonder why the auditors Deloitte signed off on these fantasy numbers.

Impact on Overall Decommissioning Costs

The analysis of the 2024 accounts of other offshore windfarms in the article linked above calculated that the average cash cost provision for decommissioning was about £293m per GW or £0.3m per MW of capacity. At the time there was about 16GW of installed capacity giving a gross decommissioning liability of about £4.7bn. The cash cost provision for the remaining 29 turbines at Scroby Sands is more than three times that level at around £1m per MW. This would give a total liability of over £15bn for the whole offshore wind fleet. The single turbine decommissioning cost is more than six times that. Now of course, there will be some economies of scale for Scroby and for larger windfarms, but it is becoming increasingly obvious that actual offshore wind decommissioning costs are likely to be far higher than is currently estimated.

Many windfarms are not reserving ring-fenced cash to cover this liability and as has been shown in other articles (see here, here and here), the finances of many of the windfarm owners are increasingly shaky. This analysis is confirmed by a recent Government response to an FOI request about decommissioning liabilities. The full response can be found on the link below:

Figure 3 shows a summary of the data released by DESNZ. We should note the data only includes windfarms under the remit of DESNZ. Windfarms that were consented or operational before June 2006 and under the remit of the Crown Estate and windfarms located in Scottish waters are under the remit of the Scottish Government.

Figure 3 - DESNZ Decommissioning Liabilities for Offshore Wind

DESNZ record total decommissioning liabilities of £2,680m for the windfarms in their scope of operation.

£1,254m or 46.8% of this is covered by letters of credit, bonds or bank guarantees. However, we do not know the term of these instruments or whether they will still be valid when the decommissioning liabilities become due. On the face of it, the value of the turbines and future cashflows when the wind farm is at the end of its life will be below the decommissioning liability, so it is questionable whether there will be sufficient assets to act as security for a bank at the end of life.

£572m or 21.3% of the total is proposed to be met by parent company guarantees. DESNZ says:

“Parent Company Guarantees are not normally accepted by DESNZ as a form of financial guarantee. Where these have been proposed, DESNZ are working with developers to find acceptable solutions.”

This data only covers windfarms that have reached “mid-life” so one has to wonder how long it will take to find these acceptable solutions.

A further £432m or 16.1% of the total liability is to be met be accrual funds. However, of the accounts examined these accruals are simply paper entries in the accounts that reduce overall asset values. They are certainly not cash that can be used to pay for decommissioning.

Just £112.5m or 4.2% of the total liability is held as hard cash. The remaining £310.1m or 11.6% of the total is a combination the other types of guarantee.

Conclusions

The decommissioning cost of a single turbine in the Scroby Sands windfarm has lit the fuse on the offshore wind decommissioning timebomb. Total decommissioning liabilities are likely much higher than is currently estimated. Moreover, the reliance of Scroby Sands on subsidies to be economically viable demonstrates the asset life assumed for these windfarms is likely too long. When the subsidies run out, many will become uneconomic far earlier than is assumed. This would be made much worse if the Tories form the next government because they have pledged to end ROCs early and remove carbon taxes from wholesale electricity prices which will reduce the market price of the power produced.

The ‘guarantees’ in place to cover decommissioning liabilities appear to be shaky with significant amounts pledged as paper accruals or parental guarantees that are not supposed to be accepted by DESNZ. Even the letters of credit and bank guarantees can be called into question.

If these companies go bankrupt, there is a significant risk the taxpayer will have to pick up the tab. The Government should tighten the rules surrounding funding offshore wind liabilities. Companies that hold stakes in these windfarms should be forced to create ring-fenced cash pools that grow to cover the full liability before the subsidies run out and the decommissioning timebomb explodes.

