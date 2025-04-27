Eigen Values

Toby A
4h

Here's a simple confirmation of the unpredictability and unreliability of what actually happens.

The contribution of wind to generation on the GB grid for the first quarter of 2025 (17.8TWh) was less than that in the first quarter of 2020 (18.8TWh).

5 years of increasing capacity, but less useful generation.

Gareth Wiltshire
4h

20 year contracts and 65%+ load factors are simple mathematical changes to make offshore wind appear cheap. Drag out the time to repay the capital and presume more power consistently. Neither seems particularly real.

The aggressive environment or some other feature has caused various manufacturers significant early life reliability issues that have caused financial provisions to be made. That is before 20year contracts.

The 65%+ load factor seems stunning given that power has a cubic relationship to windspeed. Which means at relatively low wind speeds, power developed is much lower than most people would naturally estimate.

