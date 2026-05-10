Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
3d

Given that the climate change/Net Zero hoax is undoubtedly a political hoax, let's take stock politically now that the UK May election results are in.

Left-leaning Scotland was a big disappointment as usual, with too many voters continuing to vote for the provenly-dishonest Uniparty politicians who have inflicted so much harm on us over recent years, and not just through the climate change hoax. This gave the useless, climate-obsessed SNP an easy win as the largest party by a considerable margin, setting them up for another five years of self-harming, deep state-compliant misrule of Scotland.

The good news for the UK as a whole is that anti-Net Zero, anti-open borders Reform UK made great advances despite some voters continuing to vote for the never-trustworthy Conservatives and Lib Dems. The results led Reform's Nigel Farage to proclaim, "I'm on my way to Number 10" [at the next general election].

Labour and deep state puppet Starmer look to be in terminal decline. Their situation closely mirrors that of the USA Democrat deep state puppets who are also in terminal decline although you'll never hear that from the deep state-complicit MSM which wants nothing more than President Trump, the deep state's existential threat, to crash and burn or to be assassinated (three attempts so far). The Democrats are hopefully facing the electoral extinction suffered by the US Whigs in the mid-1800s.

My mother's old saying comes to mind for both Labour and their Democrat counterparts (and all the other lying Uniparty members): "Be sure your lies will find you out" [eventually]. US attorney Jeff Childers describes the existential polycrisis facing the Democrats who are totally lacking any coherent policies after a decade of doing nothing but campaign against Donald Trump, who will not even be standing in 2028: https://coffeeandcovid.substack.com/p/big-fat-polycrisis-thursday-may-7?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8t7a0.

I believe there is hope for the future despite all the oppressions being imposed on us by the deep state acting through our treasonous Uniparty politicians. We need to support and follow the example of President Trump in the USA who is striving to neuter the Malthusian, sado-masochistic, anti-growth British deep state which has caused so much grief to the people of the UK and beyond, as I explained in my reply to the Barrie Emmett top comment under David's midweek bonus post on the latest skulduggeries of Energy UK:

https://davidturver.substack.com/p/energy-uk-catches-net-zero-derangement-syndrome/comment/255774352?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8t7a0

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Nickrl's avatar
Nickrl
3d

Given Starmer is going for another reset speech tomorrow with apparently more emphasis on cost of living and high energy prices going to be interesting to see what stunt they pull next which will make these trusts ever more nervous.

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