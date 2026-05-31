Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
2d

A few days ago I was cheered by a somewhat parochial event which took place in the Scottish parliament, namely common sense being spoken on the subject of energy policy for probably the first time since the “pretendy wee parliament” (© Billy Connolly) was opened in 2004. The event was the 10-minute maiden speech by newly-elected Reform MSP Duncan Massey, an oil and gas industry economics expert.

Video of his speech is here, courtesy of our friend Biologyphenom: https://biologyphenom.substack.com/p/scottish-parliament28-may-2026.

The text of his speech (and the entire debate) is here: https://www.parliament.scot/chamber-and-committees/official-report/search-what-was-said-in-parliament/meeting-of-parliament-28-05-2026?meeting=20163&iob=222892#orscontributions_M20999E391P964C3056362.

Reading David’s post has brought me back down to reality with a bump! It’s one thing to have long-overdue common sense spoken in a public forum, to the obvious discomfort of backbench haranguers, but it’s quite another to undo the damage, and I would call it deliberate damage, caused by so many years of malign, Malthusian, sado-masochistic, anti-growth climate and energy policies imposed on us by the Con/Lab/Lib Dem/SNP and now Green Uniparty.

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Tim Simmons's avatar
Tim Simmons
2d

Another sobering analysis of the mess the green blob have made of the UKs energy systems. The illiterate zealotry will continue until the wheels finally fall off the UK economy, which is nearly upon us. Heaven knows what damage will have been caused and how the hell it will be fixed? Worrying times for all except the Elites who either don’t care or are very very stupid.

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