Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Less Government's avatar
Less Government
2d

We don’t have a Government looking after our safety, we have a bunch of cowboys on the make. Everything connected to Net Zero, EVs, Solar, Wind turbines, Electric buses, bikes are an environmental catastrophe.

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biologyphenom's avatar
biologyphenom
2d

24 A.I data centres planned for Scotland to 'save the planet.'

‘If all 24 applications were approved they will use up to one and a half times our PEAK energy use for the WHOLE of Scotland.’’

https://scotsparlclips.substack.com/p/first-ministers-questions25-jun-2026

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