Introduction

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has lauded the new Energy Independence Bill claiming it will “bring down bills for good, give families greater security and put Britain back in control of its energy future.” Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the Bill will “build a clean energy future which people feel in their pockets, households and communities, ensuring support reaches those who need it most.”

However, examination of some of the details of the Energy Independence Bill reveals quite the opposite to be true. It certainly appears as though the Government has gone into full Orwellian mode, with many of the measures taking a leaf out of 1984. This article looks at some of the most controversial measures.

Banning Domestic Energy Production

Despite claiming that it will give “greater security and put Britain back in control of its energy future,” the Energy Independence Bill includes more measures to restrict or ban domestic energy production.

The Bill contains provisions to ban new licenses to explore for new oil and gas fields in the North Sea and to ban onshore fracking for shale gas. Transitional Energy Certificates (TECs) will be introduced to support the management of existing oil and gas fields. In addition, the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) objective of maximising economic recovery of UK petroleum (MER) will be watered down and changed to “maximising the economic value to the United Kingdom of offshore activities in relation to where the NSTA has functions.” NSTA will also be tasked with assisting the Secretary of State in meeting the duty to achieve Net Zero under certain clauses of the Climate Change Act 2008. The Bill goes to some lengths to describe the North Sea as a mature basin in decline. In effect we now have Schrodinger’s North Sea – insignificant and in decline while simultaneously so large and dangerous we must ban any further exploration.

The Bill also contains provisions to ban new coal mining licenses. They claim this is part of a broader global trend in the decline of coal, but global coal consumption is still rising, led primarily by China as shown in Figure 1 (from Our World in Data).

Figure 1 - Global Coal Consumption, Source: OWID

The government is indulging in Orwellian doublespeak because there is no way that banning domestic energy production can give greater security or control over our energy. Quite the opposite, we will be more dependent on international energy markets.

What makes it even worse is the Government knows this because when she approved the Jackdaw gas field Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “This decision will support the country’s energy security with homegrown gas this winter and help minimise the UK’s use of imported higher emission fuels.” Prime Minister Burnham also said:

“It’s right that we look in a responsible way at maximising the existing energy reserves we have in Britain.” “Even on our ambitious climate path, we’ll still require oil and gas as part of our energy needs for decades to come. That’s why we’re taking a pragmatic approach to the North Sea.”

It is totally inconsistent for them to approve Jackdaw and ban further exploration. What happened to the pragmatic approach?

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Big Brother Energy Companies Snooping on Our Data

The government is expanding the amount of its data that can be shared with energy companies. It has identified at least 8 government datasets that can be shared with licensed energy sector bodies including HMRC income, HMRC Child Benefit, DWP Benefits and Pension data and MHCLG Energy Performance Certificates. This is another Orwellian element of the Energy Independence Bill because energy companies will be granted Big Brother powers to snoop on tax and benefit records.

The ostensible purpose of these new powers is to improve targeting of energy assistance schemes. This is another doublespeak element of the Bill because if the overall objective is to “bring bills down for good” why are ever more sophisticated energy bill support measures required at all?

In Impact Assessment 21, they say they want to make the energy system fairer and more progressive. By this they mean that the cost of any new schemes would fall principally on those most able to pay. They say this would lead to a redistribution from primarily high-income households to low-income and vulnerable households. So, they are not bringing bills down at all, just changing who pays.

Speeding Up Grid Spending

The Bill also contains provisions to “support faster delivery of critical electricity network infrastructure.” The government claims that this “is a national imperative and we can’t afford to delay.”

However, they seem to be overlooking the fact that the forecast increase in transmission charges is the largest single driver of higher electricity system costs up to 2030 covered here and as shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Actual and Forecast Grid Integration Costs by Fiscal Year Ended March (£bn)

Overall grid integration costs are set to triple from £8.4bn in 2024/25 to £25.3bn in 2030/31. Transmission costs are shown as the blue bars with costs forecast by NESO to rise from £4.2bn to £13.6bn over the same period. This increase in transmission charges is larger than the forecast increase in balancing costs it is supposed to mitigate. So contrary to the government’s assertion that we cannot afford to delay, we really cannot afford to press ahead with expanding the grid to accommodate remote renewables. Yet more doublespeak from the Government because more grid, more quickly will increase bills, not reduce them.

The measures proposed also include the removal of the automatic triggering of a public inquiry if a local authority objects to new overhead power lines. The Secretary of State will now have the discretion to call (or not call) a public inquiry, “ensuring that inquiries are held when it is proportionate” to do so. In other words, giving the Energy Secretary powers to steamroller objections.

Robbing Peter to Pay Paul

The Energy Independence Bill also includes provisions to extend the period that 75% of Renewables Obligation costs are met through general taxation rather than energy bills. Although the government are technically reducing bills with this measure, they are not altering the cost of the scheme. They are merely changing who pays and how. In effect robbing taxpayers to pay billpayers.

Hydrogen Unicorns

The Bill also includes provisions to support hydrogen-fired power stations by funding the hydrogen-to-power business model. They justify this measure because burning hydrogen is only one of a small number of technologies that can provide low-carbon dispatchable generation. The government envisages the hydrogen-to-power model to work in a similar way as Contracts for Difference where generators are guaranteed a fixed price for their output, with the difference between the market rate and the strike price funded through energy bills.

The trouble with this is that the green hydrogen projects awarded contracts under Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1) have a current strike price in the £216-315/MWh range. Because of the losses arising during generation, electricity from this hydrogen would cost at least twice that or £432-630/MWh, before considering the considerable hydrogen transportation and storage costs. This is two to three times today’s elevated electricity prices driven by the conflict with Iran and five to eight times more than normal rates. HAR2 is supposed to deliver cheaper green hydrogen but there is no confirmed date for awarding contracts even though the shortlisted projects were announced in April 2025.

There is no way on earth that green hydrogen-to-power projects are going to deliver cheaper power to bring bills down as promised. Yet more doublespeak from the government.

Conclusions

The government claims the Energy Independence Bill will bring down energy bills, deliver more security and put Britain back in control of its energy. In reality the opposite is true. Bills will rise because expensive grid expansion will be accelerated and even more expensive hydrogen-to-power will be deployed. Energy security will be undermined because new drilling for our own oil and gas will be banned making us more dependent on foreign imports. The option of rebuilding coal-fired power stations to bridge the forthcoming firm power capacity deficit is also made harder by the ban on new coal mines.

The Energy Independence Bill is little more than an exercise in Orwellian doublespeak. It should more correctly be named the Energy Impotence Bill.

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