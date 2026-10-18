Introduction

This is the first of three articles looking at what recent events mean for the economics of wind power. The next two will be about the proposal to repower the Whitelee onshore windfarm and the cost of decommissioning of one turbine at the Scroby Sands offshore windfarm. The series kicks off with this article about the recently announced decision by Orsted to buy back the 49.9% stake in Gunfleet Sands I and II offshore windfarms it sold off in 2011.

Gunfleet Sands Offshore Windfarm Key Facts

Gunfleet Sands is really two windfarms. Gunfleet Sands I (GFS I) is a 108MW array and Gunfleet Sands II (GFS II) is a smaller 64.8MW array, both off the shore of Clacton-on-Sea. They were commissioned and started collecting renewables obligation (RO) subsidies in July 2009 which means the subsidies are due to run out in July 2029.

Japan’s Marubeni bought a 49.9% stake in the combined windfarm on 1 November 2011 for £200m. Marubeni subsequently sold off its stake in two transactions in 2013 and 2018 both for undisclosed sums. Orsted has now agreed to buy back the 49.9% stake for just £15m, exercising its right to buyback the stake in the windfarm.

For financial years ended 2011 to 2025, the combined entities have paid out £387.9m in dividends (see links to accounts above), meaning the buyers of the minority stake have received £193.6m in dividends. Add in the £15m sale price and overall the investors have received back £208.6m meaning they have barely broken even on a cash basis in 14 years. On a discounted cashflow basis, assuming the dividends are received in the year after the year end, this gives a return (discount rate) of just 0.47% for investors over the period, see Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Estimated Cashflows and Breakeven Discount Rate for Investors

On the face of it, this is a good deal for Orsted: offload a share of the asset at a high price at the beginning of its life then buy it back for a song much later. But this headline masks what is going on beneath the surface that means Orsted may well have bought back a pup.

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Impact on Orsted Business Model

Orsted’s business model is to acquire sites, gain permission to build, secure subsidy contracts, then carry out the high-risk construction phase before farming down minority stakes in its assets to recoup some of the initial capital.

On the surface, it looks like the Gunfleet Sands transactions have been better for Orsted than they have been for third party investors. However, the accounts from both companies show the total capital expenditure from 2007 to 2009 was £439.3m. The initial sale price of £200m did not even cover half the total capex. It should be noted the transmission assets were also sold in 2011, but this sale was used to pay down debt. A simple cashflow model of the initial capex since 2007, debt issuance and repayment, new equity issuance, the sale proceeds in 2011, dividends since 2011 and the 2026 buyback suggests a paltry return of 3.8%, see Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Estimated Cashflows and Breakeven Discount Rate for Orsted

This looks like a dreadful project for Orsted shareholders, even though they may receive the benefit of future dividends. In addition, the 2025 accounts show Net Assets of £43.1m for Gunfleet Sands I and £23.3m for Gunfleet Sands II, giving a total of £64.4m. Buying back 49.9% of the companies for less than half the pro-rata net asset value (£32.2m) suggests a write down of the value of the assets might be on the cards for the 2026 accounts.

It is also possible to argue that in effect, the investors have paid Orsted to take the stake off their hands. According to the accounts, GFS I declared £24m in dividends in 2025 and GFS II £10m. This means the investors in the minority stake received about £17m in dividends for 2025. In 2026, wholesale electricity prices are higher and the value of ROCs has gone up in line with consumer price inflation. Provided generation has held up and there has not been a big increase in maintenance spend, it is reasonable to suppose that dividends will likely increase in 2026. In effect, the buyers are foregoing their 2026 dividend of >£17m and future dividends and receiving just £15m in return. In effect, they are paying for Orsted to take their share of Gunfleet Sands off their hands.

Moreover, the poor returns for investors in the minority stake does not bode well for the potential sale price of other assets Orsted might be looking to farm down such as Changua 2a and Changua 2b in Taiwan and Sunrise Wind in the US. This might damage Orsted’s business model.

Impact of Subsidies Running Out

We can gain some insight to the reasons why the price for the 49.9% stake was apparently so low because the RO subsidies for Gunfleet Sands run out in July 2029. From 2009 to 2025 the combined Gunfleet Sands wind farm has earned ROCs with a buyout value of almost £573m, far more than the original build cost. Removing the subsidies will have a significant impact on the expected returns for Orsted because the subsidies make up the lion’s share of revenue as shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - Gunfleet Sands Subsidy Revenue

In 2025, the combined Gunfleet Sands project generated £71.4m in revenue. According to the Ofgem RER database, a staggering £49.7m or nearly 70% of revenue was earned from Renewables Obligation Certificates at buyout value. This means that only £21.7m of revenue came from selling electricity (and REGO certificates). From the latter half of 2029, revenue will collapse as the subsidies are removed. The windfarm will likely become cashflow negative when that happens as shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4 - Gunfleet Sands Market Revenue vs Cash Costs of Operation (£ per MWh)

The market revenue for the electricity generated can be estimated by subtracting the buyout value of the subsidies from total revenue and dividing by the amount of electricity generated. This is an approximation because there will be timing differences between when the ROCs are earned from generation and when they are sold. Moreover, they may be sold at a different price to the buyout value. However, we can see from the solid blue and orange lines that in 2025 GFS I (blue line) achieved a market price of ~£48/MWh and GFS II (orange line) achieved ~£36/MWh, both up on what was achieved in 2024.

We can also estimate the cash operating costs per MWh as the difference between revenue and EBITDA divided by output. In a significant blow to those who claim that wind power is free, the cash operating costs per MWh have been rising steadily, reaching £62/MWh for GFS I (blue dotted line) and £53/MWh for GFS II (orange dotted line) in 2025. With cash operating costs higher than market revenue when the subsidies are removed, Gunfleet Sands will likely be cashflow negative. The Carbon Price Support (CPS) mechanism is due to be abolished in April 2028 which will reduce wholesale electricity prices by around £6.30/MWh (£18/t multiplied by ~350kg/MWh emissions from gas-fired power stations). This will likely put further downward pressure on the market prices achieved by Gunfleet Sands, making it even more cashflow negative from mid-2029.

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Impact of Decommissioning Costs

Removal of subsidies will likely have the impact of bringing forward the decommissioning date for Gunfleet Sands, further reducing the present value of the assets. Indeed Orsted hinted at this in their announcement, saying the transaction will “provide greater flexibility in managing Gunfleet Sands 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm and assessing future late-life options, including a potential lifetime extension”.

Figure 5 shows the decommissioning provision and the calculated cash cost from the declared discount rate and asset life.

Figure 5 - Gunfleet Sands Decommissioning Costs (£m)

In the 2025 accounts, GFS I has a provision of £27m and GFS II just over £16m. In 2024, Orsted said the expected life of the windfarm was 20 years, but in 2025 it has been extended to 24 years. Given the expected collapse in revenues from mid-2029, this looks like a fairly heroic assumption. The accounts say the decommissioning will be complete in 2034 meaning there are 8 years of discount to unwind. Scaling this up using the 4.25% discount rate gives a cash cost of just over £60m or about £0.35m per MW of capacity or £1.26m per turbine. As we shall see in a later article in this series, this decommissioning cost per MW is well below the estimate for the remaining 29 turbines at Scroby Sands of about £1m/MW or £2m per turbine.

It is likely this decommissioning cost will be brought forward from 2034 to 2029 or 2030 given the impending loss of subsidies and resulting negative cashflow. If Scroby Sands is anything to go by, the cost may well be two to three times higher than Orsted has estimated. Even the calculated £60m cash cost will further erode the discounted value of the asset. If the decommissioning costs soar to Scroby Sands levels then the lifetime economics will be even more of a basket case.

And that might not be the worst-case scenario. We should also compare the third Gunfleet Sands Demo project (separate from the transaction discussed above) and the single turbine decommissioned at Scroby Sands. The 2025 accounts (Note 17) for Scroby Sands declare that £12.5m was spent removing the single 2MW, fire-damaged T06 turbine from site. No work was performed to make good the foundations. This works out at £6.25m/MW. Given this benchmark, it is highly unlikely the two 6MW turbines that Gunfleet Sands can be removed and the foundations made good for just over one-fifth of the cost of removing a single 2MW turbine. It certainly looks like Orsted is going to be on the hook for even more decommissioning costs once the subsides for Gunfleet Sands Demo end in 2033.

Conclusions

The headline purchase price of £15m for the minority 49.9% stake in Gunfleet Sands looks like a good deal for Orsted at first glance. But deeper digging reveals that the minority shareholders are probably celebrating getting rid of what is going to be a money pit for Orsted.

The CPS is being removed in 2028, putting downward pressure on wholesale prices. The subsides run out in 2029 and then Gunfleet Sands is likely to be cashflow negative. It therefore seems unlikely the windfarm will reach its expected life of 24 years and will likely be decommissioned in 2030 rather than 2034. The decommissioning cash costs be brought forward, further damaging the present value of the assets. Even then, the estimated costs are much lower than the estimated costs of decommissioning the remaining 29 turbines at the similar Scroby Sands site. Costs could easily double or treble and if the cost of removing the damaged turbine at Scroby Sands are anything to go by, the decommissioning costs of Gunfleet Sands could soar even higher still.

It is looking like Orsted has bought a pup and Gunfleet Sands has been an economic basket case for Orsted, the investors as well as long suffering billpayers and taxpayers who have been forced to subsidise this boondoggle.

I would like to encourage readers to sign this petition calling for Net Zero to be suspended until a full impact assessment has been carried out.

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