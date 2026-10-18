Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Wibbling's avatar
Wibbling
Oct 18

This company makes two thirds of its revenue from subsidy rather than product. By definition it is an uneconomic nonsense.

I do not understand why big government is allowed to waste our money in this fashion. It's not theirs to spend, it is ours. We would be better off that cash invested in actual services like plod, healthcare or road maintenance instead of this ideological madness.

The state must simply be controlled, trained and forbidden any choices until it learns to walk at heel.

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Ian Braithwaite's avatar
Ian Braithwaite
Oct 18Edited

Thank you David. I thought I would share with you and fellow subscribers my conversation with Mr AI. I started by querying wind farm operating costs (not shown here), then moved on to the mantra that wind and solar energy are free. The rebuttal was rather concise and elegant:

Q: It is becoming less common. I would say, but as recently as the other day I saw the comment "wind and solar energy are free". This appears to be nothing more than an untrue mantra or slogan.

A:"Free" Is a Category Error

Sunlight and wind are free in the sense that nobody invoices you for them. But neither is energy. The fuel is free; the energy is not. What you actually buy when you switch on a light is not a photon of sunlight—it is a firm, dispatchable kilowatt-hour delivered at the moment you want it, and that requires:

Capital: £1.5–2.5m per MW onshore, £3–4m+ per MW offshore, paid upfront and amortised over 20–25 years of electricity sales.

Operation: the 2–4% of capital per year we just discussed, including gearboxes, cranes, and technicians at height.

Grid: transmission reinforcement, balancing services, and backup capacity to cover the hours when the wind doesn't blow.

System costs: the more variable generation you add, the more you pay for firming, inertia, frequency response, and curtailment.

The correct framing is that wind and solar have zero marginal fuel cost—every additional MWh generated costs almost nothing to produce. That is a genuinely important economic property, and it is what pushes them to the front of the merit order and drives wholesale prices down in windy hours. But zero marginal cost is not zero cost, and it is emphatically not zero price.

Why the Slogan Persists

It is a textbook example of a rhetorically useful compression:

It sounds undeniable. Nobody can argue with a free gift of nature.

It smuggles a conclusion. If the fuel is free, then any bill you pay is framed as profiteering, incompetence, or an artefact of the market—rather than the unavoidable cost of building and running machines.

It is unfalsifiable in casual conversation. You cannot easily demonstrate a 25-year levelised cost calculation on a doorstep, so the slogan wins by default.

The Uncomfortable Corollary

The same logic that makes "free energy" wrong also makes "cheap, subsidy-free renewables" more contingent than its advocates suggest. If the wholesale price collapses in the hours renewables are generating—which is exactly what zero marginal cost does—then merchant revenue falls, and the case for subsidy quietly returns. That is why the UK has spent the last decade cycling from ROCs to CfDs to negative-subsidy auctions, and why developers in the US walked away from contracted projects in 2023–24.

The honest formulation is: the fuel is free, the infrastructure is expensive, and the system that makes it reliable is more expensive still. Any serious energy debate has to start there.

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