Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Jimbo's avatar
Jimbo
4h

DESNZ officials committing this act of economic vandalism and locking it in need to be prosecuted in future. Accountability needs to become part of Politician and Civil Servant jobs, otherwise it just becomes a downward spiral into a banana republic.

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GeoffB's avatar
GeoffB
2h

Thanks for another great article. I wonder how much of the more than adequate subsidies to wind farms finds its way back to Westminster?

Trump fired just about everyone in USAID, most of the overseas aid went to organisations based in Washington DC and then disappeared, allegedly to Democrat accounts. He also fired thousands of Federal employees, their equivalent to our Civil Service.

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