Regarding decommissioning of offshore oil and gas. I read somewhere that at one time that it was common practice for the oil companies to make provision for decommissioning at the beginning of the development of a field which would reduce their tax liability. However I understand that the rules were changed so that they couldn't do that. This was intended to maximise tax revenue as early as possible. I don't know if that would apply to wind farms.

And regarding the actual decommissioning of onshore windfarms. I'm in Shropshire but just over the border in Mid Wales there was an application to upgrade a windfarm by replacing the existing turbines with much bigger ones. When we spoke with the developer it emerged that they weren't simply going to do a one for one replacement. What they do is take down the old turbines and erect new turbines on new concrete pads with new roadways and all the old concrete pads and roadways would simply be left. This in some beautiful scenic areas of Wales. When we pointed out that they had a commitment to restore the landscape to what it was they just said it was too expensive.

Excellent article again David. If we ever achieve govt objectives of 50gw and now assuming around £400 mm per gw with inflation and a realistic 15 yr life span, that’s around 1.3£bn more in annual decommissioning liabilities too. It’s a reverse gift which keeps on taking.

The companies are insistent though that the lifespan is 20-25 yrs (the new cfds are 20 yr long) and that the load factor would be much higher (SSE used to claim that Dogger Bank can yield above 55%). It’s just outright lying and theft and they are not only able to get away but it, but shown to be the good guys trying to prevent an imaginary apocalypse.

