Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
3d

Well, one thing's for sure, cosy heat pumps is a game changer for sure. Rip out your perfectly good gas central heating system, install a heat pump and you'll find the cost of your electric bill will indeed be a game changer for your pocket. You'll need bigger pockets!

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186no's avatar
186no
3d

I conducted a lengthy email battle with Octopus requesting they justify their statement that they “ supply customers with 100% renewable energy”….they obfuscated over time until I mentioned there is zero evidence of any supply to our house, rather they supply the grid; they use RECOs by their own admission- I then asked for a breakdown of all the non energy renewable subsidies that are added to our bill- more lengthy obfuscation and deflection until they said they were unable to do so. Strange that because in that same week Octopus published a document detailing ….. additional costs to consumers by way of renewable subsidies they are obliged to load onto consumer bills…laughable “ gaslighting” by them .

As for their lauding of their 9 years of being recommended by Which, that tells me everything about

Which and the toe curling real customer endorsement ads…

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