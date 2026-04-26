Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
5d

Thank you David for bringing this egregious waste of our money to our attention.

That's it now though. I can't stand their lies and deception any longer. I've had enough.

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JO's avatar
JO
5d

Scrapping Net Zero alone is worth voting Reform. I trust that you, David, are in contact with Reform AND Restore to warn them that dismantling the subsidy regime is not going to be straightforward. I read you article on how to do it hence my concern that Restore and Reform are BOTH aware of you views as we can't afford any big failures once the dismantling of the Uniparty and its insane ideological structures begins.

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