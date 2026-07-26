Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Markker's avatar
Markker
19h

Reads like a runaway train with no-one having access to the brakes!

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Shane Oxer's avatar
Shane Oxer
17h

Thank you, David, for such a generous introduction and for bringing this paper to the Eigen Values audience. I am genuinely grateful that you considered it worthy of publication. My hope is that it now reaches the wider audience it deserves and helps more people understand how the separate laws, plans, regulators and institutions fit together as one powerful system. The more clearly the machinery behind Net Zero is understood, the harder it becomes for these far-reaching changes to proceed without proper democratic scrutiny.

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