Eigen Values

Jaime Jessop
14h

As if that wasn't bad enough, the Road to Serfdom is paved with potholes!

Jaime Jessop
12hEdited

UK Net Zero is the Second Law of Thermodynamics in action. The insane obsession to reduce local emissions is having virtually zero effect upon the world (and the Universe outside of that) but it is increasing the entropy of the UK state at an alarming rate. The UK economy and UK ordered society and industrial enterprise are all cooling rapidly.

Entropy is inversely proportional to the number of microstates which align with the macrostate of the system (i.e. the British nation state). It is a measure of the degree of statistical randomness. High entropy = greater 'disorder' and randomness; low entropy = high order and non-randomness = greater amount of energy available to do useful work. The UK used to be a highly ordered, high powered first world industrial nation. Entropy was low and hence, in order to keep it low, and prevent it from increasing (according to the 2nd Law, which states that entropy in a closed system can never decrease), the UK had to keep doing useful work by maintaining a high number of microstates (we could think of these as independent businesses/industries) which were aligned with the macrostate (the energy and social status of the nation as a whole). Thus, emissions from work done (in the form of heat and 'pollutants' like CO2) had to remain high or increase. Mad Red Ed with his A level in Fizzics (and the ridiculous Theresa May and others before him) decided that they would make the UK a high entropy nation to keep things 'natural' and thus lessen our impact upon the environment.

So the UK economy is cooling and society is rapidly heading towards a state of low energy Medieval-like chaos. Unfortunately, the Arrow of Time is not on our side and the process set in motion is now probably irreversible. Mad Ed, like the proverbial bull in the China shop, is trashing the joint and we're not going to be able to restore our once precious fine English bone China teacups. That ship has sailed - unlike HMS Dragon. Entropy is increasing in the UK.

