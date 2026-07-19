Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Michael Davison's avatar
Michael Davison
15h

NESO’s enthusiasm for Net Zero is, naturally, commendable, it does appear that their recent initiatives — including the imaginative decision to avoid permanent records, the adventurous lowering of inertia limits, and the spirited attempt to rely on synthetic inertia that unfortunately failed to materialise when required — may collectively constitute what one might delicately describe as a system‑wide flirtation with catastrophe.

Given that the grid operators themselves have felt compelled to seek external assistance, and that the SQSS committee has expressed reservations of a magnitude rarely seen outside discussions of experimental aircraft, it may be prudent to consider whether NESO’s current strategy is less a plan for energy security and more a blueprint for a countrywide blackout.

I merely ask, whether Ed Miliband is entirely confident that NESO’s present course — guided as it is by ideological enthusiasm rather than the tedious constraints of physics — will keep the lights on, rather than provide the nation with an unplanned demonstration of what life was like before electricity.

As it currently stands, the Government had better issue each and every household a guidance note of what to do as and when the National Grid shuts down- Prepare to Survive, with handy tips to have candles, tinned food, batteries, a windup radio, a windup phone recharger, with the helpful reminder that the Nation could be back to full power within 4 to 16weeks………….meanwhile Local Government will offer guidance but no assistance (a re run of the Nuclear attack and survive).

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David Turver's avatar
David Turver
10h

Sadly my article from October February 2024, is turning out to be somewhat prescient.

https://davidturver.substack.com/p/wait-for-the-blackout?r=nhgn1&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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