Eigen Values

Eigen Values

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Shane Oxer's avatar
Shane Oxer
13h

David, another excellent analysis. The fundamental problem with NESO is the growing disconnect between ambitious generation targets and the physical reality of delivering electricity.

Our investigations across Yorkshire are revealing significant dependencies on grid reinforcements, uncertain connection dates and escalating infrastructure costs.

A contractual grid connection date is not proof that the necessary infrastructure will be operational.

We urgently need independent scrutiny of NESO's assumptions, actual construction timelines and full costs to consumers.

Energy security must be measured by what the system can reliably deliver, not what is promised on paper.

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2 replies by David Turver and others
David's avatar
David
14h

Purchase a small generator to keep some essentials running. We get a number of outages already due to overhead supply in a deeply rural area.

The ability to keep the fridge, freezer and some lights on, as well as to power the central heating boiler on the hot water cycle, is worth the expense of the generator.

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