Introduction

The stability or otherwise of the electricity grid and wider energy system is getting a lot of attention. First, the final report of Eversheds Sutherland’s investigation into whistleblower allegations against NESO was published. Both NESO and the Government said the Eversheds report did not substantiate the allegations, but others were not so sure.

Second, NESO has published its Winter Outlook for the grid that assesses the security of electricity supply from November 2026 to March 2027. Their analysis concludes that basically everything is fine because their “planning, preparations and balancing tools will enable reliable operation of the system under varying supply and demand conditions.”

Ofgem have also published a consultation about proposals to strengthen the gas system to cope with emerging security of supply risks. Separately, we have seen warnings from Ofgem to prepare for unexpected power cuts and briefings from Government to encourage us all to become ‘preppers’ by stocking up on essentials to get through a national emergency, which might include power cuts.

It is time to take a look at whether NESO is right to be sanguine about the risks, or whether it is playing with fire by using statistical sophistry to create a false sense of energy security.

Eversheds Sutherland Report on NESO Whistleblower Allegations

After the Eversheds report was published, NESO claimed the investigation “has found no evidence to substantiate the core allegations against NESO around operational decision-making and record-keeping.” Although they did also note the report identified areas for improvement. In a statement to the Independent, energy minister Michael Shanks said: “The independent investigation shows none of the allegations can be substantiated by the evidence and Ofgem’s report shows the system continued to operate and customer demand was met throughout the summer.” He also said the report identified areas for “cultural improvement.”

Independent analyst, Kathryn Porter, was more scathing on her blog. The four allegations were:

That Corporate Affairs personnel interfered in operational decisions to discourage actions that might damage NESO’s reputation.

That NESO deliberately altered or suppressed operational records to avoid scrutiny under Freedom of Information legislation.

That senior managers instructed operators to maintain live documents without version histories to avoid creating an audit trail.

That these practices were in operation during the events of 23 June.

The investigation exonerated NESO on all four allegations. However, they did not conclusively exclude the possibility of indirect interference through senior management. Indeed, the report itself identified that it was possible that a senior Corporate Affairs person could have influenced events via an unrecorded mobile phone conversation.

Even though the investigation concluded there was no evidence operational records had been suppressed or altered, it did find that there were no voltage or stability logs for the week of 22 June 2026. Eversheds could not establish why these logs were missing. They also found that some shift handover documents that are updated throughout a shift were considered “live” documents that were probably not subject to version control. The Control Room Advice and Information Guide (CRAIG), a weekly document providing short term guidance to the control room, with daily updates was not considered a relevant document for the review. It is difficult to see how Eversheds came to their conclusions on document suppression and lack of version control in the face of the actual evidence.

In their detailed findings, Eversheds found a log that confirmed during the time of grid frequency falling below normal operating limits in June 2026, the problems on the grid:

“had led to five breaches of system constraints, and that ‘these breaches occurred with no available pre- or post-action mitigation options’.”

In other words, system security was compromised which is hardly a glowing endorsement of NESO.

Eversheds went on to identify wider concerns including high levels of stress within the Control Room given:

“The increasing demands being placed on the electricity networks and ‘the challenges of the net zero transition… noting that conventional generation had been easier to manage because of better system inertia, whereas increased reliance on renewables, which are less flexible, makes the job more difficult’.”

They also found:

“There is a significant disconnect between the ENCC and the Executive Leadership Team, with multiple witnesses expressing the view that those in senior leadership and executive positions do not fully appreciate or understand either the way in which the Control Room works, or the reality of the pressures faced by those on the frontline who are responsible for ‘keeping the lights on.’ This results in significant frustration in some quarters, when press reports are released which, they feel, understate or misrepresent the reality of the challenge they are facing. This applies to the events of 23 June: some witnesses expressed the view that the press release should not have stated that the system was “not at risk”, when the system was consistently in breach of operational limits for a number of hours, with operators working around the clock to regain balance.”

Eversheds went on to make seven recommendations including closing version control gaps, standardising logging practices, bridging the disconnect between the Control Room and senior management and improving the culture of reputational sensitivity to issuing Electricity Market Notices.

If anything, the wider concerns and broader recommendations vindicate the whistleblowers and provide a more damning indictment against NESO senior management than the original allegations that prompted the investigation. Although obviously designed to prompt “nothing to see here” headlines, the Eversheds report clearly indicates that all is not well in the grid Control Room, that should give us all some cause for concern.

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Evidence for Grid Instability Increasing

Given the allegations made in the Eversheds report, it is helpful to examine the evidence that the grid is indeed becoming more difficult to manage. To do this, with the help of Ben Pile (see his main Substack Net Zero Scandal) I have compiled two very large datasets to compare grid frequency to system inertia. The frequency data is on a 15-second resolution sourced from Elexon. The total system inertia comes from adding NESO’s system inertia to their Pathfinder inertia data.

The first test was to examine the incidence of frequency excursions outside operational limits (outside 50 +/- 0.2Hz) as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1 - Count of Frequency Events Outside Normal Operating Limits by Month

This gives a surprising result, with a general uptrend in frequency excursions up to January 2025, before falling dramatically in February 2025 and then rising again in 2026. The fall in early 2025 coincides with NESO implementing extra Dynamic Regulation and Dynamic Moderation from 3 February 2025, in response to a declining trend in frequency performance. Despite this extra response capability, the number of frequency excursions in June 2026 was the third highest on record. This test shows that NESO were worried about declining frequency performance, took action that worked for a time and now frequency performance is deteriorating again.

The second test was to look at how far and for how long frequency varies from the nominal target of 50Hz. The methodology is illustrated in Figure 2.

Figure 2 - Normalised Variance Example

The magnitude of area above and below the 50Hz target is added up for each period and normalised to account for some data for some days being missing. The data rows with a null frequency entry were excluded. In effect, this is a measure of frequency volatility. The results of the analysis are shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3 - Normalised Frequency Variance per Day

Despite making fewer excursions outside normal operating limits, this analysis shows that frequency variance and volatility is growing over time, particularly the red 30-period moving average. Taken together, both charts show that grid operators are working harder to keep things under control and so far have been successful, but there is increased frequency volatility.

The third test is to look at how grid inertia has changed over time. The lower inertia limit has been progressively reduced from 140GVAs to 130GVAs in in early 2024 then further to 120GVAs later that year. There are plans approved by Ofgem to reduce the minimum first to 110GVAs and then to 102GVAs later this year or early 2027, however according to NESO (p28) these lower limits have yet to be implemented.

As shown in Figure 4, there have been many breaches of the lower inertia limits during 2026, particularly during the tight June period.

Figure 4 - Total Inertia vs Operational Limit 2026 (GVAs)

Interestingly, NESO has paused giving updates to the system inertia dataset but continued publishing the Pathfinder inertia with no system data available beyond 26 July 2026. This means we cannot see what has happened to total inertia since then.

Pulling all this together, frequency volatility is plotted against average daily total inertia in Figure 5.

Figure 5 - Average Daily Total Inertia vs Frequency Variance

This shows average daily inertia has fallen at the same time as frequency volatility has increased. This analysis supports the evidence given to the Eversheds investigation that the grid is becoming more difficult to manage because there is much less inertia to give room for manoeuvre when a fault happens and frequency starts to deviate. In other words grid instability is increasing and the grid is becoming harder to manage.

NESO Winter Outlook

The report of investigations into the whistleblower allegations is not the only cause for concern because NESO has also published its Winter Outlook for 2026/27. The headline promoted by NESO is that they have calculated a de-rated margin of 5.9GW or 9.5% of average cold spell peak demand. This is slightly down on the 6.1GW (10.0%) in last year’s Winter Outlook. However, this headline disguises a methodology change between years. This year’s de-rated margin shown in Appendix D would have been only 5.2GW (8.4%) under the old methodology. NESO’s rosy assessment gives several causes for concern:

Modelling Assumptions

Wind derating factors

Reliance on interconnectors

Fragility of gas supply

Modelling Assumptions

The first and most obvious area of concern is that they have only modelled the “Average Cold Spell.” What if we get a severe winter where it is colder than expected for a longer period? One might expect work of this nature to consider a reasonable worst-case scenario for demand and plan supply accordingly. We can gain some insight into what might happen in the event of higher demand and/or lower supply from their Technical Workbook (p13), with their graphic reproduced as Figure 6.

Figure 6 - NESO De-Rated Margin Sensitivity Analysis

With de-rated generation just 2GW short of their target, the margin inside their 90% confidence interval could fall to zero. Presumably, with a larger shortfall the margin could go negative, or in other words the lights could go out.

We can now interrogate NESO’s treatment of wind generation and interconnectors to test whether a shortfall of >2GW could happen.

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Wind Derating Factors

NESO have increased the derating factor for wind generation from 14.4% in previous Winter Outlooks to 16.5% this time. This means they expect the effective firm capacity of wind power to be 16.5% of nameplate capacity. They have used sophisticated statistical models to arrive at this conclusion. However, examination of NESO’s generation mix report shows that actual wind generation often falls well below the de-rated capacity when demand is high during the winter months as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7 - Minimum Wind Generation and Derated Capacity in Winter Months When Demand >40GW

The blue line shows the minimum total wind generation by day between November and March. The data is filtered to include only periods of high demand when total generation is above 40GW. The pink area shows the derated wind capacity (as 16.5% of installed capacity) for the period in question. There are frequent occasions where minimum generation falls >2GW below the derated capacity. It is beginning to look like NESO has been fooling itself with statistical sophistry and the real risks of low wind generation are higher than we have been led to believe.

Interconnector Derating Factors

Assessing the interconnector derating factors is more difficult because interconnector imports can respond to actual demand in a way that wind generation cannot. However, we can make some observations on their methodology. First, the total interconnector capacity they use includes the total 2,040MW of links to the island of Ireland that spend most of their time exporting, not importing. At times of grid stress, when demand is high and wind output is low, there will almost certainly be high demand to export over these links, reducing the 10,840MW of theoretical import capacity to effectively ~6,800MW, which is below the de-rated capacity of 6,938MW (NESO’s calculations assume 6,592MW but they seem to have overlooked the 500MW GreenLink to Ireland commissioned in 2025). Moreover, at times of low wind in Britain there is likely also to be low wind in Denmark (1,400MW Viking link), Netherlands (1,000MW BritNed) and Belgium (1,000MW Nemo), potentially further reducing effective import capacity. This year Norway’s hydro reservoirs are well below seasonal averages, so we cannot necessarily rely on imports from there either. That leaves the 4,000MW of links to France, powered by their normally reliable nuclear fleet. But in times of grid stress in the EU due to low wind, the nuclear capacity is finite and cannot necessarily meet all the international demand.

Figure 8 shows the %-age of periods where demand has been over 40GW and the total imports over the interconnectors have been above the de-rated capacity by Winter Year.

Figure 8 - Per Cent of Periods Where Interconnector Imports Above Derated Capacity When Demand Above 40GW by Winter Year

In winter 2024/25 and 2025/26 in only 12.1% and 14.7%, respectively of periods have the interconnectors delivered more than the de-rated capacity when demand is over 40GW. This is not necessarily a measure of what could have been delivered but is nevertheless food for thought.

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Gas Supply Fragility

Ofgem has also opened a consultation on proposals to reinforce gas import capability. Ofgem is concerned that the amount of “gas import capability available to the British market through Great Britain’s continental interconnectors has reduced,” noting that import pipelines from Europe “provide an important option during periods of particularly high demand, such as severe winter weather.”

In their Winter Outlook, National Gas said that Britain “is expected to have sufficient gas supply capability to meet forecast demand this winter, maintaining positive supply margins under both normal and severe stress conditions.” However, they went on to warn “continued progress on Government plans to reform security of supply arrangements will be vital to address enduring challenges in the years ahead.”

The Ofgem consultation is about how the costs of a new agreement to maintain import capacity will be recovered. On the face of it, this is a wise move to maintain security of gas supply. However, there are two issues that arise.

First, EU gas storage levels are at the time of writing less than 75%, the lowest for the time of year since their records began in 2011. Even if the import pipeline capacity is there, we cannot necessarily rely on gas being available to import.

Second, the Ofgem impact assessment makes for sobering reading. It says that when demand exceeds peak supply capability, there is a shortfall and “of this shortfall, 75% is allocated to power-station curtailment and 25% to non-domestic consumers.” In other words, if there is a shortfall in gas supply, power-stations are first in line to have their gas supplies cut off.

Now NESO assumes a 90.5% de-rating factor for conventional gas power stations and a 93.5% de-rating factor of Open Cycle turbines – in other words, they expect them to be available almost all the time. But if gas supply is reduced, these very power stations we rely on to keep the lights on are first inline to be switched off.

Such a severe shortage of gas might be termed a black swan event, but nevertheless there is a risk there that does not appear to have been considered by NESO in their Winter Outlook. No wonder Ofgem is warning of power cuts.

Figure 9 - Ofgem Warns of Power Cuts

Conclusions

Although technically exonerated by Eversheds Sutherland, NESO was effectively castigated by the investigation into the whistleblower allegations. Staff are concerned that the grid is becoming much more difficult to manage and management is disconnected from and clueless about the challenges of keeping the lights on. Empirical analysis shows that grid frequency volatility is increasing as grid inertia is falling, confirming the anecdotal opinions of the witnesses to the investigation.

In addition, the Winter Outlook appears to be a rose-tinted view of the risks to security of supply with sophisticated statistical methods being used to justify an increase in the de-rating factors for wind power. Despite that, the evidence shows that at times of high demand, the minimum wind output can fall far below the de-rated capacity, more than NESO’s sensitivity analysis allows for. There are also real risks that NESO have been too optimistic about import capacity over the interconnectors. At times of grid stress because of high demand and low wind, there will be demands to export to the island of Ireland and imports from the Continent may well be impaired by the same low wind conditions. There are also additional risks from fragile gas supplies.

The reality is that wind output is random and not correlated to demand. A far better approach to assessing security of supply would be to consider a realistic worst-case scenario – peak demand over 45GW, extended Dunkelflaute for a period of seven days where wind generation remains in the 2-5GW range, exports to Ireland are required and interconnector imports are impaired by the same low wind conditions. It would be helpful for the regulator to ask NESO: “What firm capacity do we need in that scenario and how would NESO cope?” I think we know the answer to that; NESO is playing with fire.

We will resume the series on wind power economics next week. Eigen Values now has over 5,900 subscribers and is growing fast. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with your family, friends and colleagues. Please consider signing up for or gifting a paid subscription.

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