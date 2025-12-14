Eigen Values

Ryszard Dzikowski
4d

Your analysis exposes something important: even within official NESO numbers, Net Zero only looks “affordable” if physics and capital costs are bent hard enough.

What’s still missing in the wider debate is the systemic layer: this isn’t just about optimistic LCOEs or carbon prices. It’s the Gigawatt Fallacy — confusing installed power (GW) with usable energy (GWh).

China already shows the endgame: record PV and wind capacity, yet nightly PV output = 0 W, wind often <5%, coal still ~70%. Without seasonal storage, added capacity does not replace fossil fuels — it sits on top of them.

That’s why Net Zero hasn’t been abandoned officially, but has been quietly buried in practice. Markets, planners and grid operators already act accordingly. Politics just hasn’t issued the death certificate yet.

Physics and system costs did the job — silence does the rest.

(For a system-level breakdown: The Gigawatt Fallacy & Methane Rethought, DOI: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.17575867)

David
4d

A scandal & a fraud inviting intervention from Ofgem if not the Serious Fraud Office. The Energy Security & Net Zero Committee is, of course, wholly Labour (bar 2 Tories & 1 Lib Dem) but, on top of Reeves’ budget-related lies, how can the government be held properly to account for its institutional dishonesty?

